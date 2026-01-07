Parazero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRZO) Expands Role In Modern Defense With Proprietary Defendair Systems



ParaZero's expanding portfolio encompasses autonomous safety systems, precision payload delivery and counter-drone interception technologies

At the forefront of the company's defense offerings is its DefendAir family of counter-UAS systems ParaZero recently completed a live demonstration of its personal DefendAir net gun system, achieving a reported 100% interception success rate against fast-incoming multirotor drone threats in real-world scenarios

In an era where unmanned aerial threats are rapidly transforming security landscapes around the world, the need for effective, safe and adaptable defense solutions has never been more urgent. ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ: PRZO) is positioning itself at the leading edge of this shift with innovative counter-UAS (unmanned aerial systems) technologies designed to protect military, governmental and critical infrastructure from hostile drones and related threats.

Founded in 2014 by aviation professionals and veteran drone operators, ParaZero's mission is to develop intelligent, autonomous systems that enhance safety in aerial operations and address emerging defense challenges. While the company's early focus was on safety systems for commercial...

