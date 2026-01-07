Harbin International Ice And Snow Economy Expo 2026 Opens, Fostering Global Winter Industry Collaboration

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) The Harbin International Ice and Snow Economy Expo 2026 opened on January 6 in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, showcasing cutting-edge achievements of the ice-and-snow industry.







Held at the Harbin International Conference and Exhibition Center, the three-day expo features a series of exhibitions and trade activities focused on key sectors of the ice and snow economy.

The inaugural expo has drawn diplomats, city representatives, business leaders and experts from more than 20 countries and regions to discuss emerging opportunities in the global ice and snow economy.







Heikki Kontiosalo, deputy speaker of the city council of Rovaniemi in Finland, is impressed by China's evolving winter equipment. Industrial-grade unmanned snow-removal machines, snowmobiles and carbon fiber skis on display demonstrate how snow and ice in Harbin have evolved from a natural resource into a global attraction for business and innovation, Kontiosalo said.







According to Zhen Changyu, director of the Harbin municipal bureau of commerce, the expo spans more than 20,000 square meters and features one central exhibition zone along with six themed zones, aiming to present global investors a comprehensive view of cutting-edge development in related sports, culture, equipment manufacturing and tourism.







Yin Jingwei, president of Harbin Engineering University, introduced the university's latest technological innovations at the expo, including polar-operation unmanned aerial vehicles and vessels equipped with polar fuel systems.

These technologies have already been put into practical use, he said, and the university is ready to provide further technical support for enterprises developing specialized winter transport equipment.







At the opening ceremony, eight institutions related to the ice and snow economy were officially launched, including research laboratories, industry-education alliances and international academic platforms.