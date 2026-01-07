Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud

2026-01-07 11:01:14
(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Secretary Rubio met with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to advance ongoing bilateral cooperation following the November meeting between President Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed continued coordination in support of Middle Eastern security and stability, including in Gaza, Yemen, Sudan, and Syria.

U.S. Department of State

