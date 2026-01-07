Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud

Secretary Rubio met with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to advance ongoing bilateral cooperation following the November meeting between President Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed continued coordination in support of Middle Eastern security and stability, including in Gaza, Yemen, Sudan, and Syria.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.