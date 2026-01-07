Jackie Shroff Honours Late Actress Nanda On 86Th Birth Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 8 (IANS) Actor Jackie Shroff on Thursday paid a quiet tribute to late yesteryear actress Nanda on her 86th birth anniversary, remembering her grace and lasting contribution to Hindi cinema.

Jackie took to his Instagram Stories, where he shared a video montage featuring a series of images of Nanda, accompanied by the track“Yeh Samaa Samaa Hai Pyar Ka” from the 1965 film Jab Jab Phool Khile, directed by Suraj Prakash.

The film is about a poor boy who is a boatman in Jammu and Kashmir and falls in love with a rich tourist. It became a "blockbuster" at the box office, and was the second highest grossing Hindi film of 1965.

He wrote in the caption:“Remembering Nanda Ji on her birth anniversary.”

Nanda's career spanned over 30 years. Some of her renowned works include Chhoti Bahen, Dhool Ka Phool, Bhabhi, Kala Bazar, Kanoon, Hum Dono, Jab Jab Phool Khile, Gumnaam, Ittefaq, The Train and Prem Rog.

She was last seen in the 1983 film“Mazdoor” directed by Ravi Chopra. The film stars Dilip Kumar, Nanda, Raj Babbar, Suresh Oberoi, Rati Agnihotri, Padmini Kolhapure, Iftekhar, Madan Puri, and Johnny Walker.

It was in 2014, when Nanda passed away in her Mumbai residence aged 75 following a heart attack. She is survived by her nephew Swastik Karnatki and great-nephew Karan Gurbaxani.

Meanwhile, Jackie's latest release is Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, a romantic comedy film directed by Sameer Vidwans. The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the roles, alongside Neena Gupta and Tiku Talsania.

He will next be seen in Ahmed Khan's upcoming comedy film titled“Welcome To The Jungle”.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta,Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.