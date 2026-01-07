Punjab CM Accuses BJP Of Insulting Guru Teg Bahadur, Demands Apology

CM Mann demands apology from 'anti-Sikh' BJP

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of being "anti-Punjab and anti-Sikh". CM Mann demanded a public apology from the party for what he termed a "shameful act" involving the misuse of Guru Teg Bahadur's name in a video featuring AAP leader Atishi.

In a post on X, Mann alleged that the BJP had added words that Atishi had "never spoken" and inserted the name of Guru Teg Bahadur Ji in a false manner, insulting the revered Sikh Guru. "The Bharatiya Janata Party has always been against Punjab and Sikhs. Today again, its anti-Punjab and anti-Sikh face has come to the fore, when they, in Atishi Ji's video--words that she hadn't even spoken--and by adding Guru Sahib's name to it, insulted Guru Sahib. For this shameful act, the BJP should apologise to the Sikh community and Punjabis," the post read.

Accusing the BJP of indulging in "politics of religion and hatred," the Punjab Chief Minister asserted that "this politics of theirs will not work in Punjab".

ਭਾਰਤੀ ਜਨਤਾ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਹਮੇਸ਼ਾ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਤੇ ਸਿੱਖ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ... ਅੱਜ ਫ਼ਿਰ ਉਸਦਾ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਤੇ ਸਿੱਖ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਚਿਹਰਾ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਆਇਆ, ਜਦੋਂ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਨੇ ਅਤਿਸ਼ੀ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਵੀਡੀਓ 'ਤੇ, ਜੋ ਲਫ਼ਜ਼ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਨੇ ਬੋਲੇ ਵੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਸੀ.. ਉਸ 'ਚ ਗੁਰੂ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਦਾ ਨਾਮ ਜੋੜ ਕੇ ਗੁਰੂ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਦਾ ਅਪਮਾਨ ਕੀਤਾ... ਇਸ ਸ਼ਰਮਨਾਕ ਹਰਕਤ 'ਤੇ ਬੀਜੇਪੀ ਨੂੰ ਸਿੱਖ ਜਗਤ... - Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) January 7, 2026

Atishi Accuses BJP of Using False Subtitles

CM Mann's remarks came amid the political row following allegations by Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Atishi. the Delhi Assembly's LoP had said that the BJP had misrepresented her remarks in the Assembly by adding misleading subtitles to a video clip shared by the BJP Delhi's X account.

Earlier, Atishi had also taken to X, alleging that the BJP "hates the Sikh community and the Gurus" and had committed a "disgusting act" by misusing the name of Guru Teg Bahadur Ji. She claimed that the video in question was circulated with false subtitles and was shared out of context. "The BJP hates the Sikh community and the Gurus, and even today, they have committed a disgusting act by insulting the Gurus. The BJP has misused the name of Guru Teg Bahadur Ji in a wrong manner and insulted Guru Sahib," Atishi's X post read.

Atishi details alleged 'lies' in BJP video

According to Atishi, the video clip was from a point in the Delhi Assembly proceedings after discussions on the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur Ji had concluded and the House had moved on to other matters, including the Lieutenant Governor's address. She alleged that the BJP falsely inserted the name of Guru Teg Bahadur Ji into a statement she made while demanding a discussion on pollution and issues related to stray dogs, thereby distorting her words.

"Lie No1: This video is from after the discussion on the 350th anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur Ji's martyrdom had concluded, when the discussion on the LG's address had begun. Lie No 2: In the video, I said about avoiding the discussion on BJP's pollution and about the protest in the assembly on the issue of stray dogs, "So why don't you hold the discussion, why have you been running away since morning? They are saying, respect the dogs! Respect the dogs! Mr. Speaker, please hold a discussion on this." But the BJP added a false subtitle inserting the name of Guru Teg Bahadur Ji into it," the post read.

"What hatred does the BJP have for Sikhs that they are dragging the name of Guru Teg Bahadur Ji in a false manner? " she asked.

"I come from a family where, for generations, the eldest son has adopted the Sikh faith. He adopts it to protect society. I can give my life, but I cannot insult Guru Sahib," Atishi said, adding that Guru Teg Bahadur Ji had sacrificed his life to protect people of other faiths and that his name should not be dragged into "petty politics".

बीजेपी सिख समाज और गुरुओं से नफ़रत करती है, और आज भी इन्होंने गुरुओं का अपमान करते हुए एक घिनौनी हरकत की है। बीजेपी ने गुरु तेग़ बहादुर जी के नाम को ग़लत तरीक़े से इस्तेमाल किया और गुरु साहब का अपमान किया। उन्होंने एक वीडियो ट्वीट किया जिसमे गुरु साहब के बारे में दो झूठ कहे है:... twitter/uTCqOosomf - Atishi (@AtishiAAP) January 7, 2026

BJP Accuses Atishi of Insulting Gurus

The controversy erupted after the BJP Delhi posted a video accusing Atishi of insulting Sikh Gurus during Assembly proceedings. The BJP claimed that while discussions were underway to honour the Gurus, the AAP leader made an "insensitive" remark. "Yesterday, while the discussion in the BJP government's rule was about honouring the gurus, on the other hand, AAP's Atishi was engaged in insulting the gurus," BJP Delhi's X post read.

कल जहां भाजपा सरकार के शासन में गुरुओं के सम्मान की बात हो रही थी, वहीं दूसरी ओर AAP की आतिशी गुरुओं का अपमान करने में लगी हुई थीं। twitter/XObq3NIJAL - BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) January 7, 2026

Other Leaders Demand Apology, Condemnation

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra on Wednesday demanded a public apology from Atishi Marlena, stating that she should apologise to the citizens of Delhi, the Sikh community and the Delhi Assembly for her alleged remarks. He also announced that a Censure Motion would be introduced in the Assembly to condemn the Leader of Opposition.

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also condemned Atishi's alleged remarks, saying he had requested Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta to take cognisance of the issue and release the video clip. (ANI)

