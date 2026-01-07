BRS' KTR Alleges 'No Results' From Congress Govt's Two-Year Rule

KTR Accuses Congress of 'Empty Promises' and Neglect

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress government in Telangana, alleging that its two years in power had delivered only "promises and projections without real results", as he accused them of completely neglecting farmers and development in Khammam district.

Speaking in Khammam, Rama Rao said, "I appeal to the public to reflect on the last two years of governance. For these two years, the Congress government has shown us only an "Eastman colour picture"--promises and projections without real results. What has the Congress actually done for the welfare of Khammam district during this period? The Congress government has completely neglected farmers and the general public, and no development whatsoever has been seen in the state over the last two years."

Allegations Over Stalled Irrigation Projects

Targeting the Congress over irrigation projects, the BRS leader said that during the previous K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR)-led government, the Seetharam Sagar project was designed to supply Godavari river water to 7.5 lakh hectares of agricultural land to benefit farmers across the district. He claimed that 90 per cent of the project works were completed under the BRS government.

"However, after the Congress came to power at the end of 2023, nearly two years have passed, and no meaningful steps have been taken for the welfare of farmers in Khammam district. Congress government diverted water towards Illandu village, depriving farmers elsewhere in the district," KTR alleged. He further claimed that there had been no progress on the Seetharam Sagar project under the Congress rule and alleged that the last two years had brought "only destruction and no development" to Khammam district.

Unfulfilled Promises and Alleged Corruption

Questioning Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, KTR mocked the Congress government's "100-Day Card" promise. "Two years have already been completed--so where are we supposed to keep that card now? Where have your government's promised schemes gone? What happened to the Rs 1 lakh crore budget?" he asked.

The BRS leader also accused the Congress of betraying Backward Classes (BCs) by failing to implement the promised 42 per cent reservation, claiming that several commitments made by the government remained unfulfilled. Despite Khammam district having three ministers in the current government, Rama Rao alleged that there were widespread complaints of a "30 per cent commission" culture and said the public could clearly see the lack of development on the ground. "Not even a single concrete step has been taken towards the development of the district," KTR added.

KTR said, "The six guarantees promised by the Congress government have not been implemented, and the people have been betrayed. The Congress party also failed to deliver the 420 promises it announced, further disappointing the public. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka must answer for these failures." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)