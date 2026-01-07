403
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3269656 KUWAIT -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya receives the copy of credentials of China's new Ambassador to Kuwait Yang Xin.
3269718 GAZA -- The Israeli occupation forces launch deadly attack on a three-story house in Al-Tuffah district, east Gaza City.
3269693 BEIRUT -- One person is killed in Israeli occupation airstrikes on southern Lebanon.
3269702 WASHINGTON -- US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem announces seizure of two Russian-flagged oil tankers linked to Venezuela.
3269612 WASHINGTON -- President Trump: Venezuela agreed to deliver between 30 and 50 million barrels of oil to the United States. (end)
