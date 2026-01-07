Azerbaijan Set To Supply Next Batch Of Petroleum Products To Armenia
The upcoming shipment of petroleum products will consist of 1,000 tons of RON-92 gasoline, 1,000 tons of diesel fuel, and 1,800 tons of RON-95 gasoline.
Meanwhile, on December 18, Azerbaijan's state-owned oil company, SOCAR, initiated the first delivery of domestically produced oil to Armenia. The shipment, totaling 1,220 tons of RON-95 motor fuel, was transported via 22 railcars and dispatched from the Baku cargo station to the Boyuk Kesik station by ADY freight train.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment