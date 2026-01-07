Azerbaijan Set To Supply Next Batch Of Petroleum Products To Armenia

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The next shipment of petroleum products from Azerbaijan to Armenia will be carried out from the Guzdak railway station and the Baku cargo station on January 8, 2026, Trend reports.

The upcoming shipment of petroleum products will consist of 1,000 tons of RON-92 gasoline, 1,000 tons of diesel fuel, and 1,800 tons of RON-95 gasoline.

Meanwhile, on December 18, Azerbaijan's state-owned oil company, SOCAR, initiated the first delivery of domestically produced oil to Armenia. The shipment, totaling 1,220 tons of RON-95 motor fuel, was transported via 22 railcars and dispatched from the Baku cargo station to the Boyuk Kesik station by ADY freight train.