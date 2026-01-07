Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Set To Supply Next Batch Of Petroleum Products To Armenia

Azerbaijan Set To Supply Next Batch Of Petroleum Products To Armenia


2026-01-07 03:10:44
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7.​ The next shipment of petroleum products from Azerbaijan to Armenia will be carried out from the Guzdak railway station and the Baku cargo station on January 8, 2026, Trend reports.

The upcoming shipment of petroleum products will consist of 1,000 tons of RON-92 gasoline, 1,000 tons of diesel fuel, and 1,800 tons of RON-95 gasoline.

Meanwhile, on December 18, Azerbaijan's state-owned oil company, SOCAR, initiated the first delivery of domestically produced oil to Armenia. The shipment, totaling 1,220 tons of RON-95 motor fuel, was transported via 22 railcars and dispatched from the Baku cargo station to the Boyuk Kesik station by ADY freight train.

MENAFN07012026000187011040ID1110569537



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search