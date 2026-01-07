403
Tata Motors Launches Harrier And Safari In The Much-Awaited Petrol Powertrains Starting At INR 12.89 Lakh Ex-Showroom
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, January 07, 2025: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited (TMPV), India's leading SUV manufacturer, today announced the prices of the much-awaited Harrier and Safari powered by the 1.5L HYPERION Turbo-GDi Petrol engine. Priced competitively in the segment, the Harrier Petrol starts at INR 12.89 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), while the Safari petrol is available from INR 13.29 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).
Bolstered with luxury features from segments above, these two SUVs redefine the premium SUV space with innovations like the 36.9 cm cinematic infotainment display powered by Samsung NeoQLED, immersive Dolby Atmos audio, Vision-X E-IRVM with Built-in Dual Dash Cam and DVR, VisionSync Memory ORVM with Auto Reverse Dip and a ClearView Dual Camera Washer.
Along with delivering segment-best fuel efficiency, the all-new 1.5L HYPERION Turbo-GDi engine is packed with intelligent technologies that enable the Harrier and Safari to redefine the premium SUV segment. Powered by the latest engine technologies and AI & ML, this engine delivers unmatched and uncompromised performance, striking the perfect balance between power and efficiency for both city commutes and highway drives. It offers superior ride and handling, premium in-cabin quietness with best-in-segment NVH levels, and a powertrain uniquely tuned to provide a refined ride experience in urban traffic along with exceptional stability at high speeds. Together, these attributes elevate every journey, firmly establishing the Harrier and Safari as the ultimate choice in the segment.
The Harrier and Safari continue to uphold TMPV's safety legacy, now achieving a perfect 5-star Bharat NCAP rating for all variants powered by the HYPERION petrol engine, making the entire Harrier and Safari portfolio 5-star certified.
Speaking on the addition of the all-new powertrain to the Harrier and Safari's portfolio, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, said, "With over 2.5 lakh Harrier and Safaris in the market, these two SUVs have long embodied Tata Motors PVs' legacy of design, performance and safety. The all-new 1.5L HYPERION Turbo-GDi Petrol engine goes ahead and further elevates these market-leading attributes. The Harrier has always been an iconic SUV defined by its dynamic stance and bold individualism, which is now enhanced by HYPERION's unmatched Power and upmarket driving experience. On the other hand, the Safari has made its place in the industry as a sought-after and prestigious high SUV with a strong legacy, which is now bolstered by HYPERION's serene, silent, and tech-rich performance.
This HyperEfficient powertrain delivers best-in-segment fuel efficiency, unmatched performance, premium refinement and smoothness, perfectly complementing the SUVs' bold design and advanced innovation, along with segment-best in-cabin technology. Together, the Harrier and Safari Petrol are crafted for the modern Indian customer, one who values intelligence as much as indulgence."
About the Harrier and Safari Petrol
HyperEfficient
At the heart of the new SUVs lies the 1.5l HYPERION Turbo-GDi petrol engine, delivering a formidable 170 PS and 280 Nm of torque. This engine redefines the benchmark by expertly fusing exhilarating performance with segment best fuel efficiency, a rare feat for an SUV of this size. Power is un-compromised and has been balanced for both city agility and confident highway cruising. Furthermore, the vehicle has been configured to deliver enhanced NVH, resulting in a remarkably quiet cabin ideal for premium experience during daily commuting. This refinement is powered by advanced AI- and ML-based optimization, allowing the engine management system to constantly adapt to real-time driving conditions for seamless power delivery and superior efficiency. The result is an SUV that delivers best in segment Efficiency, In-cabin Quietness and Performance, making every drive seamless and sophisticated.
HyperTech
Inside, innovation takes center stage. The Harrier and Safari Petrol feature a new Segment first 36.9 cm (14.5") Cinematic Infotainment Screen powered by Samsung Neo QLED technology, paired with Dolby Atmos and 10 Speaker JBL music system for an immersive TheatreMaxx experience. Segment-first features like VisionX E-IRVM with integrated Dual Dash Cam and DVR (Segment first), Clear View Dual Camera Washer (Segment first), Intelli-Start with Climate Sync, and VisionSync Memory ORVMs with auto reverse dip enhance convenience and driving ease. Connectivity and control come together through an intelligent suite of modern in-car technologies designed to keep drivers connected, comfortable, and confident.
HyperPremium
Drawing from TMPV's global design philosophy and its Land Rover pedigree, the Harrier and Safari embody strength, style, and sophistication, with a bold design language that projects status-enhancing prestige. The defining factor of both SUVs is their commanding road presence and assertive stance on the road. This is further amplified with the introduction of the hugely successful Red #DARK edition for the Harrier & Safari, and the all new Premium Nitro Crimson color for the Harrier. Features like R19 alloys and signature LED DRLs further bolster this look. Inside, the Safari Red #DARK brings a Premium vibe with a Carnelian Red and Black cabin, while the Harrier introduces a new Oyster White and Titan Brown interior - increasing its premium quotient. The interiors deliver elevated luxury through features like Boss Mode, ventilated & powered front seats, ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof. Every element reflects a bold, modern design that elevates both comfort and status.
Company:-Value360 Communications
User:- Neeraj Atri
Email:[email protected]
