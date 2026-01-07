403
New 2026 America's Most Trusted® Results Highlight Consumer Trust In Tools And Lawn Care Brands
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Lifestory Research today announced the results of five national America's Most Trusted® consumer studies examining brand trust across major segments of the home improvement and DIY marketplace, including power tools, hand tools, pressure washers, caulk and sealant products, and lawn care brands. The 2026 findings reflect how consumers evaluate reliability, performance, and long-term confidence when selecting tools and home improvement products for household and outdoor projects.
All studies are based on verified feedback from U.S. consumers who reported actively shopping for these products within the past 12 months. Trust performance is reported using the America's Most Trusted® Net Trust Quotient Score and Star Rating framework, providing a standardized way to compare consumer trust across brands and product categories.
Across the 2026 studies, DeWalt, Craftsman, Gorilla, and Miracle-Gro each earned the highest trust ratings within their respective categories.
Power Tools - DeWalt Ranked Most Trusted for Fifth Consecutive Year
DeWalt was identified as the 2026 America's Most Trusted® Power Tool Brand, marking the fifth consecutive year consumers have ranked DeWalt highest in trust among leading power tool brands. DeWalt earned a Net Trust Quotient Score of 119.7 and a five-star trust rating, the strongest performance in the category.
The 2026 results are based on 14,452 consumer opinions from individuals across the United States who reported actively shopping for power tools during the past year. The study evaluated DeWalt, Craftsman, Bosch, Milwaukee, Makita, Stanley, Black+Decker, Kobalt, Ryobi, Hilti, Ridgid, Husky, and Irwin.
For more information, visit the study page: .
Pressure Washers - DeWalt Also Leads for Third Consecutive Year
In the 2026 America's Most Trusted® Pressure Washer Study, DeWalt was again ranked the most trusted brand, receiving a Net Trust Quotient Score of 113.8 and a five-star trust rating. This marks the third consecutive year DeWalt has earned the top ranking in the pressure washer category.
Findings are based on 3,179 consumer opinions from shoppers evaluating pressure washer products within the past 12 months. Brands included in the study were DeWalt, Craftsman, Briggs & Stratton, Ryobi, Champion, Generac, Echo, and Westinghouse.
For more information, visit the study page: .
Caulk & Sealant Products - Gorilla Earns Highest Trust Rating
The Lifestory Research 2026 America's Most Trusted® Caulk & Sealant Study identified Gorilla as the most trusted brand among consumers shopping for caulk and sealant products. Gorilla received a Net Trust Quotient Score of 114.7 and a five-star trust rating, ranking first for the third consecutive year.
The 2026 rankings are based on 3,325 consumer opinions and include Gorilla, Loctite, Liquid Nails, GE, Dow Corning, OSI Sealants, and Flex Seal - representing many of the most widely used brands in the category.
For more information, visit the study page:
Lawn Care Products - Miracle-Gro Ranked Most Trusted for Third Year
In the 2026 America's Most Trusted® Lawn Care Product Study, Miracle-Gro was ranked the most trusted brand for the third year in a row, earning a Net Trust Quotient Score of 117.1 and a five-star trust rating.
The findings are based on 3,501 consumer opinions from individuals who reported actively shopping for lawn care products within the past year. Brands evaluated in the study included Miracle-Gro, Scotts, Ortho, Vigoro, BioAdvance, Spectracide, Preen, and Roundup.
For more information, visit the study page: .
Hand Tools - Craftsman Ranked Most Trusted Brand
The 2026 America's Most Trusted® Hand Tool Study identified Craftsman as the most trusted hand tool brand among consumers shopping for hand tools in the past 12 months. Craftsman earned a Net Trust Quotient Score of 118.2 and a five-star trust rating.
The 2026 hand tool rankings are based on 13,811 consumer opinions and include Craftsman, DeWalt, Stanley, Milwaukee, Snap-On, Black+Decker, Klein, Kobalt, Channellock, Estwing, Lenox, Husky, and Irwin. DeWalt also performed strongly, earning a five-star trust rating and ranking second in the hand tool category.
For more information, visit the study page:
About the America's Most Trusted® Study
The Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study is the longest-running independent research program that examines consumers' opinions on brand trust. Lifestory Research conducts the annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trusted® is a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit .
About Lifestory Research®
Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. For more information, please visit .
About America's Most Trusted® Advertising/Promotional Rules:
/press-release-info-rules
Any information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.
