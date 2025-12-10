Lucid Opens Studio In Al Khobar To Complete Saudi Network

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Lucid Group has inaugurated a new retail studio in Al Khobar on December 5, extending its operational footprint across the Kingdom by adding a facility in the Eastern Province. This marks Lucid's third studio in Saudi Arabia, joining its existing sites in Riyadh and Jeddah - a move the company says reflects growing demand and commitment to the region.

The Al Khobar studio offers prospective customers the opportunity to view the company's flagship models, including the Lucid Air sedan and Lucid Gravity SUV, alongside services such as product consultations, vehicle customisation and after-sales support.

According to the company's Middle East president, the new facility brings Lucid closer to buyers in what is considered one of the Kingdom's most affluent markets. Lucid described the Eastern Province as its third-largest market, underscoring the importance of establishing a direct presence there.

The expansion comes amid broader efforts by Lucid to localise electric vehicle production. Since 2023, the company has operated a manufacturing facility at King Abdullah Economic City, which began with semi-knocked down assembly of its vehicles and is being upgraded to full build capability. The factory is expected to reach a production capacity of up to 150,000 vehicles annually once completely operational.

This localisation aligns with Saudi Arabia's drive to transform its economy under Vision 2030, by promoting advanced manufacturing, reducing reliance on oil, and supporting sustainable mobility. In January 2025, Lucid became the first global automaker to join the country's“Made in Saudi” programme, reinforcing its long-term industrial and strategic role in the Kingdom.

See also Investcorp Exits Shine in Major SMB Platform Sale

Industry analysts highlight the creation of a nascent Saudi EV ecosystem, with Lucid among the pioneers shaping domestic market demands, infrastructure build-out and consumer adoption of electric vehicles.

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.