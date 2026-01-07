403
Elizabeth Copeland Of 'Weather The Markets' Joins The Private Company Index's: Tampa Twenty Index
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Tampa Twenty, a regional private-market benchmark developed under
the Private Company Index framework, today announced that Elizabeth Copeland has joined the organization as
its new spokesperson.
In her role, Copeland will support media engagement and public education efforts related to Tampa Twenty's
mission of bringing greater transparency, structure, and consistency to private-market economic performance
in the Tampa Bay region. Elizabeth's focus will be to explain how private-sector operating performance is
measured and why it matters to regional economies.
Copeland is the founder of Weather the Markets, a digital platform focused on market conditions, economic
signals, and investor education.
“Private companies drive much of today's employment and economic growth, yet their performance is often
poorly understood,” said Stephen H. Watkins, Founder and CEO.“Elizabeth brings a clear, credible voice that
will help make private-market performance more accessible as Tampa Twenty continues to grow.”
The Tampa Twenty Index tracks revenue performance from leading private companies operating across Tampa
Bay, creating a standardized measure of private-sector economic growth in one of the nation's fastest-growing
regions. By focusing on operating performance rather than market pricing, the index provides insight into
regional economic momentum often not captured by public market indices.
“I'm excited to join Tampa Twenty at a time when private companies are playing an increasingly important role
in regional growth,” said Copeland.“Helping communicate how private-market performance is measured-and
why that visibility matters-is a natural extension of my work.”
For more information and ongoing updates, follow The Tampa Twenty on X at @TheTampaTwenty.
About the Private Company Index
The Private Company Index is a data-driven benchmark platform designed to measure, standardize, and track
economic performance of private companies. By applying consistent reporting frameworks and aggregation
methodologies, the Private Company Index brings greater transparency and structure to private markets
historically underserved by traditional public market indices.
Contact:
Stephen H. Watkins
Phone: (877) 436 8739
