Veteran Film And TV Professional R.H. Score Releases Debut Spy Novel

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- After more than five decades in the television, film and live production industry, Ralph Score (R.H.) has stepped into a new role as a novelist. The longtime storyteller has recently released his debut book, "Model Citizen: The Prague Affair", a spy thriller set against the high-stakes backdrop of the Formula One Grand Prix in Prague.

Score's debut follows Sloane Harper, a CIA operative posing as a high-fashion model, as she navigates a deadly mission cloaked in glitz and glamour. Beneath the spectacle of the racing world lies a brewing terrorist plot led by Pavel Grovzny, a violent mercenary with a global agenda. But Grovzny is merely a front for a far more insidious conspiracy, one Harper must unravel before it's too late.

When asked about his inspiration for writing this book, the author commented,“The world of spy thrillers is universal. These stories cross cultural boundaries; they tap into global fears and intrigue. With Model Citizen, I wanted to combine cinematic action with the layered storytelling I've always loved.”

Score cites the rising popularity of espionage thrillers on streaming platforms as one of the key inspirations for the novel.“Every platform, especially Netflix and Amazon, is releasing action-based content around covert operations. But I also saw an opportunity to explore that world with a twist, through the lens of a vulnerable yet highly trained female character up against some very overwhelming odds. I like to think of this character like a Mata Hari meets Jason Bourne."

While this is his first published novel, storytelling is hardly new to Score. His decades-long career behind the camera has shaped his approach to narrative pacing and visual detail. In 2002, he was recognized by the International Library of Poetry for his piece“Even the Roadrunner Flies” and has earned various accolades in film and television production over the years.

A native Tucsonan, now based in Cochise, Arizona, Score says writing a novel has long been on his creative horizon.“It felt like the right time,” he said.“This is a story I've been carrying around for a while.” He is currently planning two more books in the series and is actively working on a screenplay for this one.

Model Citizen: The Prague Affair is now available on Amazon in eBook, Paperback and Hardcover editions. The book marks the beginning of what Score hopes will be a new chapter in his creative journey, introducing readers to a fresh voice in international spy fiction.

