New Book 'Kind Kids' Empowers Children To Lead With Emotional Regulation And Kindness
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ --“Kind Kids: The Adventures of Hurley, Pearl, and The Pink Soldiers of Kindness,” a bestselling book on Amazon, is capturing hearts and minds as it teaches children ages 4-9 the transformative power of emotional regulation, mindfulness, and kindness. Written with care and expertise, the story follows siblings Hurley and Pearl as they encounter a common conflict, showing young readers that it's okay to feel big emotions - and that handling them with empathy can create stronger relationships and a more compassionate world.
Authored by Jenna McDonough, a dedicated educator, emotional regulation specialist, and Forbes Health Advisory Board member for 2024 and 2025, this heartfelt book provides actionable solutions for children and parents alike. Through relatable scenarios, calming breathwork techniques, and a message of empowerment, the book fosters essential emotional skills during the crucial developmental stages of early childhood.
At the heart of "Kind Kids" lies the Soldiers For Kindness initiative, a movement that extends the book's themes into real life. Using pink toy soldiers as symbols of support, children are encouraged to share these tokens with friends, family, and their communities to spread acts of kindness and connection. This interactive component transforms the story into a tangible mission for change, allowing young readers to directly contribute to building a kinder world.
The book seamlessly blends its educational value with engaging storytelling. Sibling dynamics, emotional awareness, and cause-and-effect scenarios are woven together with practical guidance, empowering children to pause, reflect, and choose kindness in their interactions. The narrative's reflection of real-world challenges invites both children and adults to explore themes of empathy, conflict resolution, and self-care in a way that feels accessible and impactful.
Reflecting on her motivations, McDonough says, "I wanted to create a story where kids could see themselves in everyday moments and feel empowered to recognize their emotions, understand them, and respond with clarity and compassion. If just one child discovers the power of slowing down and taking deep breaths, then this book has done its job."
The combination of McDonough's professional expertise and her mission to spark real-world kindness makes "Kind Kids" an invaluable resource for families, educators, and caregivers. With its emphasis on mindfulness and emotional intelligence, the book offers tools that not only help children thrive today but also serve them well into adulthood.
The book is perfect for parents, teachers, and community members who want to inspire the next generation of kind, emotionally aware leaders. Join the Kind Kids movement and discover how a simple act of kindness - like sharing a pink toy soldier - can ripple out to spark greater empathy.
“Kind Kids: The Adventures of Hurley, Pearl, and The Pink Soldiers of Kindness” (ISBN: 9781662968587 / 9781662968594) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $22.99, the paperback retails for $15.99, and the ebook retails for $2.99.
From the Back Cover:
Kind Kids follows Hurley and Pearl, a spirited brother-and-sister duo, on a journey of kindness, understanding, and family love. When Pearl's nonstop singing pushes Hurley's patience too far, a family disagreement turns into an important lesson: kindness begins with managing emotions. With their mom's gentle guidance, they learn to pause, breathe, and reflect before reacting-discovering that kindness can heal hurt feelings and bring people closer.
Inspired by their mom's story about tiny pink soldiers spreading support and love, Hurley and Pearl decide to become kindness ambassadors. Armed with their own soldiers, they brighten others' days in small but meaningful ways-comforting a classmate after a tough moment or lifting a substitute teacher's spirits. They soon realize kindness not only helps others but also fills their own hearts with joy.
Filled with relatable moments and practical tools for handling big feelings, Kind Kids shows children that even small acts of kindness can create powerful ripples. Complete with a heartfelt message from a fictional kindness leader, this uplifting story inspires kids to share their own acts of kindness and become everyday heroes-a joyful reminder that kindness begins with caring for others and for ourselves.
About the Author:
Jenna McDonough is an author, retired teacher, and founder of the PEACEFUL App, where she blends her background in education with training in the healing arts to help families navigate emotions with confidence and calm. A certified meditation and mindfulness instructor, sound healer, and Reiki Master, Jenna empowers both children and adults through practical, compassionate resources.
Her recent projects include the PEACEFUL: Mindful Moments for Every Age app, an emotional regulation platform for ages 3-99+, and the picture book Kind Kids: The Adventures of Hurley, Pearl, and the Pink Soldiers of Kindness, which inspired her Soldiers for Kindness initiative spreading compassion nationwide. She also offers online courses Available on her PEACEFUL app, along with sound baths and mindfulness experiences.
Jenna lives with her husband and two boys and spends her free time sipping dirty soda and dreaming up ways to build a kinder, more peaceful world. Connect at jennamcdonough or @JennaMcDonough.
Purchase the book on Amazon.
