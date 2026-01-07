Abrysvo Or Arexvy Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "The Abrysvo Or Arexvy market is dominated by a mix of global pharmaceutical companies and regional biotech innovators. Companies are focusing on advanced vaccine development, targeted immunization strategies, and robust distribution networks to strengthen market presence and ensure public health impact. Understanding the competitive landscape is crucial for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, strategic collaborations, and regulatory compliance within the vaccine market.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Abrysvo Or Arexvy Market?

According to our research, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Plc led global sales in 2024 with a 51% market share. The company is completely involved in the abrysvo or arexvy market, provides the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine designed to prevent lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV. Arexvy is approved for use in individuals aged 60 and older, as well as in those aged 50 through 59 who are at increased risk for RSV-related illness. The vaccine has demonstrated high efficacy, with clinical trials showing an 82.6% prevention rate against RSV-associated lower respiratory tract disease in adults aged 60 and older. Additionally, Arexvy has shown sustained efficacy over multiple RSV seasons, with 43.3% effectiveness in preventing severe illness in its third year following initial administration. GSK continues to explore the potential for expanded use of Arexvy in younger adults at increased risk for RSV.

How Concentrated Is the Abrysvo Or Arexvy Market?

The market is concentrated, with the top 2 players accounting for 100% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects the high barriers to entry, including stringent regulatory requirements, advanced research and development capabilities, and the critical need for established manufacturing and distribution networks. Leading companies such as GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Pfizer Inc. control the market through extensive vaccine portfolios, strong clinical expertise, and trusted global supply chains. As demand for immunization and vaccine coverage continues to grow, strategic partnerships, regulatory approvals, and continued innovation are expected to reinforce the dominance of these key players.

. Leading companies include:

o GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Plc (51%)

o Pfizer Inc. (49%)

Request a free sample of the Abrysvo Or Arexvy Market report:



Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

. North America: Pfizer Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline plc are leading companies in this region.

. Asia Pacific: Pfizer Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline plc are leading companies in this region.

. Western Europe: Pfizer Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline plc are leading companies in this region.

. Eastern Europe: Pfizer Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline plc re leading companies in this region.

. South America: Pfizer Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline plc are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

. Global prequalification of maternal vaccines is helping to protect infants during the first six months of life.

. Example: The World Health Organization (WHO) Abrysvo (March 2025) reduces the risk of severe RSV-related illness in early infancy.

. These innovations aims to facilitate broader procurement through United Nations agencies, accelerate integration into national immunization programs.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

. Launching diversified solutions to strengthen market position

. Enhancing R&D investments to accelerate vaccine development and clinical trials

. Focusing on maternal and infant immunization programs to expand target populations

. Leveraging distribution networks and partnerships for wider market access

Access the detailed Abrysvo Or Arexvy Market report here:



The Business Research Company ( ) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email:..."