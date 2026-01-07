Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kering: Half-Yearly Achievement Report On Kering Share Quotations Liquidity Mandate


2026-01-07 09:46:21
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press release - half yearly achievement report on Kering share quotations liquidity mandate - December 2025

PRESS RELEASE
January 7, 2026

HALF-YEARLY ACHIEVEMENT REPORT ON KERING SHARE QUOTATIONS LIQUIDITY MANDATE

Pursuant to the liquidity mandate granted by Kering to Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31st, 2025:

  • 0 share
  • €26,758,628

Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 19,886
Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 19,982
Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 406,850 shares for €109,626,118.98
Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 407,090 shares for

As a reminder, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30th, 2025:

  • 240 shares
  • €26,395,783

Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 15,526
Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 16,774
Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 380,540 shares for volume on sell side during the semester: 380,300 shares for

About Kering

Kering is a global, family-led luxury group, home to people whose passion and expertise nurture creative Houses across couture and ready-to-wear, leather goods, jewelry, eyewear and beauty: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté. Inspired by their creative heritage, Kering Houses design and craft exceptional products and experiences that reflect the Group's commitment to excellence, sustainability and culture. This vision is expressed in our signature: Creativity is our Legacy. In 2024, Kering employed 47,000 people and generated revenue of €17.2 billion.

Contacts
Press
Emilie Gargatte +33 (0)1 45 64 61 20 ...
Caroline Bruel +33 (0)1 45 64 62 53 ...
Analysts/investors
Philippine de Schonen +33 (0)6 13 45 68 39 ...
Aurélie Husson-Dumoutier +33 (0)1 45 64 60 45 ...

Attachment

  • Press release - half yearly achievement report on Kering share quotations liquidity mandate - December 2025

MENAFN07012026004107003653ID1110568032



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search