Kering: Half-Yearly Achievement Report On Kering Share Quotations Liquidity Mandate
| PRESS RELEASE
|January 7, 2026
HALF-YEARLY ACHIEVEMENT REPORT ON KERING SHARE QUOTATIONS LIQUIDITY MANDATE
Pursuant to the liquidity mandate granted by Kering to Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31st, 2025:
- 0 share €26,758,628
Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 19,982
Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 406,850 shares for €109,626,118.98
Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 407,090 shares for
As a reminder, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30th, 2025:
- 240 shares €26,395,783
Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 16,774
Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 380,540 shares for volume on sell side during the semester: 380,300 shares for
About Kering
Kering is a global, family-led luxury group, home to people whose passion and expertise nurture creative Houses across couture and ready-to-wear, leather goods, jewelry, eyewear and beauty: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté. Inspired by their creative heritage, Kering Houses design and craft exceptional products and experiences that reflect the Group's commitment to excellence, sustainability and culture. This vision is expressed in our signature: Creativity is our Legacy. In 2024, Kering employed 47,000 people and generated revenue of €17.2 billion.
| Contacts
|Press
|Emilie Gargatte
|+33 (0)1 45 64 61 20
|...
|Caroline Bruel
|+33 (0)1 45 64 62 53
|...
|Analysts/investors
|Philippine de Schonen
|+33 (0)6 13 45 68 39
|...
|Aurélie Husson-Dumoutier
|+33 (0)1 45 64 60 45
|...
Attachment
-
Press release - half yearly achievement report on Kering share quotations liquidity mandate - December 2025
