UPDATE - Vocodia Announces Commitment Letter To Acquire A Majority Of Privacy Pal LLC Tech Industry Veteran Jason Melo To Serve As CEO

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vocodia Holdings Corp (OTC: VHAI) (“Vocodia” or the“Company”), a pioneer in AI-driven customer engagement solutions, today announced it has entered into a commitment letter to acquire 51% of, the developer of AI privacy solution

PrivacyPal AI runs in your web browser and protects your sensitive data when using ChatGPT, Claude, and any AI tool. No complex setup. No learning curve. Just install and stay private. The strategic transaction aims to integrate Privacy Pal's advanced AI data protection capabilities with Vocodia's proprietary conversational AI technology, creating a powerhouse solution for the next generation of secure, automated enterprise engagement.

Leadership Transition. Upon the closing of the transaction, Jason Melo, a renowned technology executive and innovator, will be appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Vocodia. Current CEO and Co-founder Brian Podolak will transition to the role of Chief Visionary Officer, focusing on long-term product innovation and R&D strategy.

Bringing Deep Tech & Capital Markets Expertise. Incoming CEO Jason Melo brings a formidable track record of innovation across financial technology, open-source development, and enterprise AI. As the co-founder and CTO of Paxos, the first regulated crypto exchange in the US with FDIC insurance, Melo helped create the capital markets crypto movement on Wall Street, fundamentally bridging the gap between traditional finance and the digital economy.

Melo is an 8x patent holder with a history of architecting scalable, secure systems for global organizations. His diverse leadership experience includes:



Nearform: Melo led the team that developed Node, the most widely used open-source developer tool in history, contributing more than 40% of the lines of code to the Node runtime. His direct clients included industry leaders such as Priceline, Telus, McKinsey, and Microsoft.

Liquidnet: He spearheaded the creation of Liquidnet's private shares trading platform, connecting startup founders with critical liquidity from capital markets. Additionally, he led the development of Liquidnet's Institutional Dark Pool Platform, serving members representing over $23 trillion in AUM.

Exactera (formerly CrossBorder Solutions): Created the world's largest AI-driven Enterprise Tax SaaS Platform, a“unicorn” valued at $1 billion serving clients such as 3M, Intuit, and GE. ADP: Built the company's next-generation global HR platform.

"This agreement represents the next pivotal component in the evolution of Vocodia," said Brian Podolak. "By partnering with Privacy Pal and bringing Jason Melo's operational expertise to the helm, we are positioning Vocodia to not just participate in the AI revolution, but to redefine it with a laser-focus on security and privacy. Jason's experience in creating industry-standard protocols for regulated markets is exactly what clients have asked us for and will provide immense scale for the combined company.”

In his new capacity as Chief Visionary Officer, Brian Podolak will step away from day-to-day operations to focus exclusively on high-level strategy, client-specific engagements, revenue enhancement, and technology development.

"I am thrilled to pass the torch to a leader of Jason's caliber," Podolak added. "This transition allows me to return to my roots-dreaming up the 'big picture' innovations that drive our industry forward-while knowing the company's execution is in the hands of a world-class technologist."

Additional news relating to this agreement and other partner relationships will be released in the coming days.

About Vocodia Holdings Corp.

Vocodia Holdings Corp. develops AI-driven systems that automate customer engagement, high-volume communication, and operational workflows across a range of industries. Its Digital Intelligence Sales Agent (DISA) platform provides businesses with scalable, multilingual solutions that enhance customer satisfaction, reduce costs, and deliver consistent user experiences in real time across both voice and digital channels. Based in Boca Raton, Florida, Vocodia partners with organizations worldwide to modernize and streamline their customer-interaction operations. For more information, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," strategy," "future," "likely," "may,", "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the risks and uncertainties more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 related to the public offering (SEC File No. File No. 333-269489) and other reports we file with the SEC. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, our actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and undertake no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

