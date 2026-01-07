Mike Callahan Appointed President And General Manager Of Burlington Telecom Following The Retirement Of Mike Loucy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BURLINGTON, Vt., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burlington Telecom (BT), a local leader in high-speed fiber broadband and community-focused service, today announced the appointment of Mike Callahan as President and General Manager, following the retirement of Mike Loucy on December 31, 2025.

Previously serving as Burlington Telecom's Controller, Callahan now heads the organization with a strategic and operational focus. He carries forward Loucy's dedication to outstanding customer service, growth, and ongoing success in delivering Burlington Telecom's products and solutions to Vermont residents and businesses.

“Mike Loucy has been a remarkable member of our executive team and Burlington Telecom's esteemed leader for years. We thank him for his significant contributions, and we wish him all the best in his retirement,” said Diego Anderson, President, Schurz Broadband Group.“We are thrilled that Mike Callahan is stepping into this role. His time at Schurz and Burlington Telecom have fully prepared him to lead with the confidence and trust of employees, customers, and partners.”

“It has been a privilege to be part of this outstanding organization,” said Loucy.“I am grateful for this dedicated group and the positive work environment we've built together. Burlington Telecom will remain a successful customer-centric business under Mike's leadership.”

In addition to its strong commitment to service, Burlington Telecom is known for its future-proof, state-of-the-art, fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) network, and recently rebranded its Fiber Internet to“Flight Fiber” to reflect its fast, rock-solid reliability and future focused innovation. In 2026, Burlington Telecom will continue to expand its suite of services to include additional Flight offerings.

“I am excited to build on the success of this great team,” said Callahan.“After almost a decade of working closely with Mike Loucy, I understand the impact of his leadership and appreciate how his achievements have shaped our company. His legacy creates a smooth transition for our employees and customers alike. I'm eager to help drive our customer experience and product innovation forward.”

Callahan joined Schurz Communications in 2011 and has been part of Burlington Telecom since 2019. During his tenure, he has held finance leadership roles and also led the network engineering organization for several years. Before Schurz, Callahan served in a variety of finance positions across several organizations. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Shepherd University and is based in the Burlington Telecom headquarters office in Burlington, VT.

About Burlington Telecom

Burlington Telecom (BT) is a high-tech multi-media company in Vermont. BT offers a full range of advanced residential and business-class technology solutions, including 100% fiber to the home, highspeed internet, video, and phone service. BT currently operates in Burlington, parts of South Burlington, Winooski, Essex Town, Essex Junction City, and Colchester. Founded in 2007, Burlington Telecom was acquired by Schurz Communications in 2018. Other broadband properties included in Schurz portfolio are Antietam Broadband, Hiawatha Broadband Corporation, Long Lines Broadband, NKTelco and Orbitel Communications.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Christy Kemp Dahlia Public Relations...