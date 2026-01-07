403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
SPLENDOR WATER TO DEBUT LUXURY VOLCANIC HYDRATION EXPERIENCE AT WINTER FANCY FAIRE 2026 IN SAN DIEGO
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Splendor Water, the ultra-premium volcanic water sourced from a sacred artesian aquifer in La Maná, Ecuador, will exhibit at the Winter Fancy Faire Trade Show, taking place January 11–13, 2026, at the San Diego Convention Center. Attendees can experience Splendor Water at Booth C1436, where the brand will showcase its still and sparkling waters and share the extraordinary story behind its origin.
Filtered naturally through ancient lava and basalt rocks from the Cotopaxi Volcano, Splendor Water is bottled directly at the source and preserved in its signature ergonomic cobalt blue bottle to protect its living molecular structure. The result is a pristine, mineral-rich water naturally enriched with ideal electrolyte levels and trace colloidal gold and silver transforming hydration into a daily wellness ritual.
“Splendor isn't just bottled water, it's a living water with a story rooted in healing, spirituality, and nature's intelligence,” says Sara Couch, General Manager, who runs the company alongside her father, David Couch.“This is water that comes from one of the most sacred and breathtaking landscapes on Earth, and we're honored to share it at Winter Fancy Faire.”
Discovered on the land of Dr. Guillermo Sotomayor, Splendor Water gained attention after researchers identified rare mineral content and unusual energetic properties associated with the aquifer. The site is also home to archaeological artifacts believed to hold spiritual and astronomical significance further reinforcing Splendor's identity as a water of ritual, reverence, and renewal.
Unlike many 'premium' waters engineered through processing or pH or electrolyte modification, Splendor Water remains untouched and naturally alive, delivering hydration that supports performance, focus, and revitalization. The brand offers both still and sparkling varieties in a range of sizes, available in glass or 100% recycled BPA-free plastic packaging to support sustainability and modern lifestyles.
Splendor Water is currently available online and at select retailers including Erewhon, Sprouts, Bristol Farms, D'Agostinos, and Gristedes, with select FL locations of The Fresh Market launching January 2026 and new store announcements rolling out monthly. The brand will also be launching soon on Amazon and Walmart Marketplace.
Retailers, distributors, and media attending Winter Fancy Faire are invited to visit Booth C1436 to taste the water, meet the team, and learn more about Splendor's growing national expansion.
To learn more, visit Splendor Water online and follow @splendorwater on social media.
# # #
EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Splendor and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or....
Filtered naturally through ancient lava and basalt rocks from the Cotopaxi Volcano, Splendor Water is bottled directly at the source and preserved in its signature ergonomic cobalt blue bottle to protect its living molecular structure. The result is a pristine, mineral-rich water naturally enriched with ideal electrolyte levels and trace colloidal gold and silver transforming hydration into a daily wellness ritual.
“Splendor isn't just bottled water, it's a living water with a story rooted in healing, spirituality, and nature's intelligence,” says Sara Couch, General Manager, who runs the company alongside her father, David Couch.“This is water that comes from one of the most sacred and breathtaking landscapes on Earth, and we're honored to share it at Winter Fancy Faire.”
Discovered on the land of Dr. Guillermo Sotomayor, Splendor Water gained attention after researchers identified rare mineral content and unusual energetic properties associated with the aquifer. The site is also home to archaeological artifacts believed to hold spiritual and astronomical significance further reinforcing Splendor's identity as a water of ritual, reverence, and renewal.
Unlike many 'premium' waters engineered through processing or pH or electrolyte modification, Splendor Water remains untouched and naturally alive, delivering hydration that supports performance, focus, and revitalization. The brand offers both still and sparkling varieties in a range of sizes, available in glass or 100% recycled BPA-free plastic packaging to support sustainability and modern lifestyles.
Splendor Water is currently available online and at select retailers including Erewhon, Sprouts, Bristol Farms, D'Agostinos, and Gristedes, with select FL locations of The Fresh Market launching January 2026 and new store announcements rolling out monthly. The brand will also be launching soon on Amazon and Walmart Marketplace.
Retailers, distributors, and media attending Winter Fancy Faire are invited to visit Booth C1436 to taste the water, meet the team, and learn more about Splendor's growing national expansion.
To learn more, visit Splendor Water online and follow @splendorwater on social media.
# # #
EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Splendor and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or....
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment