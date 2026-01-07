Al Masaood Automobiles Kicks Off 2026 With Offers Across New Nissan Cars And Service

Abu Dhabi, 7 January 2026: Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorised distributor for Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Al Dhafra Region, is welcoming the new year with a series of compelling offers across its Nissan new car line-up and services, giving customers a strong and confident start to 2026.

Available for a limited time and while stocks last, the campaign invites customers to start the year right with Nissan Abu Dhabi, with attractive savings across some of the brand's most popular sedans, SUVs, and performance models.

As part of the new car offers, customers can benefit from competitive pricing and savings across the range, including the iconic Nissan Z, available from AED 2,435 per month. Additional offers include savings of up to AED 9,000 on the Nissan Altima, up to AED 7,500 on the Nissan KICKS, and up to AED 7,000 on the Nissan Magnite.

SUV enthusiasts can enjoy savings of up to AED 20,000 on the Nissan Patrol, up to AED 14,500 on the Nissan X-TERRA, and up to AED 23,000 on the Nissan X-Trail. All offers are valid for a limited period and subject to availability and applicable terms and conditions.

All models included in the campaign come with a five-year warranty and Nissan Roadside Assistance, providing customers with long-term reliability, convenience, and reassurance.

Complementing the new car offers, Al Masaood Automobiles is also rewarding existing Nissan owners through a dedicated service promotion. Until 24 January 2026, customers who service their vehicles at Nissan Abu Dhabi service centres and spend AED 1,000 or more will be automatically entered into a prize draw. Prizes include a brand-new Nissan Magnite, as well as multiple complimentary service packages, reinforcing Nissan Abu Dhabi's commitment to delivering value beyond the point of purchase.

Through this campaign, Al Masaood Automobiles continues to support customers at every stage of ownership, combining attractive purchase offers with aftersales benefits that prioritise quality, trust, and long-term satisfaction.

For more information on the offers, customers can visit Nissan Abu Dhabi showrooms or authorised service centre.

Posted on: Wednesday, January 7, 2026 3:06:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)

