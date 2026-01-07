Vitiligo Market Set For Robust Expansion Through 2034, Delveinsight Reports Pfizer, Clinuvel, Inc., Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals, Bioniz Therapeutics, Tagcyx Biotech

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Vitiligo Companies in the market include - Incyte, Abbvie, Pfizer, Clinuvel, Inc., Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals, Bioniz Therapeutics, TAGCyx Biotechnologies, Temprian Therapeutics, Aclaris Therapeutics, TWi Biotechnology, Dermavant Sciences, Amgen, Pfizer, Incyte Corporation, and others.

The Vitiligo market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Vitiligo pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Vitiligo market dynamics.

DelveInsight's “Vitiligo Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Vitiligo, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Vitiligo market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Vitiligo market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

Some of the key facts of the Vitiligo Market Report:



In 2025, the Vitiligo market size in the 7MM was estimated at around USD 402 million and is projected to grow to approximately USD 915 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period.

In December 2025, Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) is preparing a Phase 2 study for EB06, its anti-CXCL10 monoclonal antibody, targeting moderate-to-severe non-segmental vitiligo patients. Vitiligo is a condition that leads to the loss of skin pigmentation, with non-segmental vitiligo marked by patches appearing on both sides of the body. The disease occurs when melanocytes, the pigment-producing cells, die or stop producing melanin due to autoimmune responses, genetic factors, or triggering events such as stress, sunburn, or skin injury.

In March 2025, STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (“STRATA” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: SSKN), a medical technology firm focused on developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative dermatologic treatment products, announced the findings of a newly published study in Japan. The study further confirms the technological benefits of high repetition rate, high dose, coherent collimated narrow band Excimer Laser technology compared to other UVB light sources, which are less precise and lack the repetition rate and fluence capabilities of Excimer Light for treating conditions such as Vitiligo, Psoriasis, Alopecia Areata, and Atopic Dermatitis.

In February 2025, Edesa Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in host-directed therapies for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced its financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, along with a business update. During this period, the company made progress with its lead asset, EB06, an anti-CXCL10 monoclonal antibody candidate aimed at providing effective and lasting treatment for vitiligo.

In January 2025, VYNE Therapeutics, a US-based pharmaceutical company, completed patient enrollment in its randomized Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating VYN201 gel (repibresib) for the treatment of non-segmental vitiligo. This double-blind, vehicle-controlled study is examining the safety, pharmacokinetics, and effectiveness of a once-daily application of the gel across three dosage groups-1%, 2%, and 3%-in comparison to a vehicle.

In May 2024, Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) is preparing to launch a Phase 2 study of its anti-CXCL10 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe non-segmental vitiligo in patients. Vitiligo is a condition where certain areas of the skin lose color, and non-segmental vitiligo is marked by patches on both sides of the body. This condition occurs when pigment-producing cells (melanocytes) either die or stop producing melanin, often due to autoimmune diseases, genetics, or a triggering event such as stress, sunburn, or skin trauma.

The findings indicate that in 2023, the United States made up approximately 60% of the total diagnosed prevalent cases of vitiligo in the 7MM.

Based on DelveInsight's estimates, in 2024, Italy represented the largest vitiligo market among EU4 and the UK, valued at nearly USD 130 million, followed by the UK at approximately USD 90 million, whereas France recorded the smallest market, around USD 55 million.

The vitiligo market in Japan was valued at approximately USD 40 million in 2024 and is projected to grow by 2034.

According to DelveInsight's 2024 assessment, the total number of prevalent vitiligo cases in the 7MM was around 11,700,000.

In 2024, segmental vitiligo represented roughly 2,800,000 cases, while non-segmental vitiligo accounted for about 9,000,000 cases in the 7MM.

In 2024, the total number of vitiligo cases receiving treatment in the US was around 500,000.

In 2024, non-segmental vitiligo represented approximately 80% of vitiligo cases in the United States, making it the most common type associated with the condition.

As per DelveInsight estimates, the total number of vitiligo cases in the United States in 2024 was approximately 5,000,000.

Vitiligo Overview

Vitiligo is a skin condition characterized by the loss of pigment-producing cells called melanocytes, which results in white patches or depigmentation on the skin. These patches can appear anywhere on the body and vary in size and shape. Vitiligo can affect people of any age, gender, or ethnic group, but it is more noticeable in individuals with darker skin tones.

Vitiligo Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Vitiligo Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Vitiligo market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Vitiligo

Prevalent Cases of Vitiligo by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Vitiligo Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Vitiligo

Vitiligo Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Vitiligo market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Vitiligo market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Vitiligo Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Vitiligo Therapies and Key Companies



OPZELURA (ruxolitinib cream): Incyte

RINVOQ (upadacitinib): Abbvie

Ritlecitinib: Pfizer

Afamelanotide: Clinuvel, Inc.

Phimelanotide - Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals

BNZ-1: Bioniz Therapeutics

TAGX-0003: TAGCyx Biotechnologies

TT-01: Temprian Therapeutics

ATI-1777: Aclaris Therapeutics

AC-1101: TWi Biotechnology

Cerdulatinib: Dermavant Sciences

AMG 714: Amgen

Ritlecitinib: Pfizer Ruxolitinib: Incyte Corporation

Vitiligo Market Drivers



Increasing awareness

Demand of novel therapies Large patient pool and better healthcare infrastructure

Vitiligo Market Barriers



Patient compliance

Chronic nature of disease and long term therapy Lack of adequate financial assistance & stringent regulatory procedure

Scope of the Vitiligo Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Vitiligo Companies: Incyte, Abbvie, Pfizer, Clinuvel, Inc., Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals, Bioniz Therapeutics, TAGCyx Biotechnologies, Temprian Therapeutics, Aclaris Therapeutics, TWi Biotechnology, Dermavant Sciences, Amgen, Pfizer, Incyte Corporation, and others

Key Vitiligo Therapies: OPZELURA (ruxolitinib cream), RINVOQ (upadacitinib), Ritlecitinib, Afamelanotide, Phimelanotide, BNZ-1, TAGX-0003, TT-01, ATI-1777, AC-1101, Cerdulatinib, AMG 714, Ritlecitinib, Ruxolitinib, and others

Vitiligo Therapeutic Assessment: Vitiligo current marketed and Vitiligo emerging therapies

Vitiligo Market Dynamics: Vitiligo market drivers and Vitiligo market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Vitiligo Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Vitiligo Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Vitiligo Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Vitiligo

3. SWOT analysis of Vitiligo

4. Vitiligo Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Vitiligo Market Overview at a Glance

6. Vitiligo Disease Background and Overview

7. Vitiligo Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Vitiligo

9. Vitiligo Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Vitiligo Unmet Needs

11. Vitiligo Emerging Therapies

12. Vitiligo Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Vitiligo Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Vitiligo Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Vitiligo Market Drivers

16. Vitiligo Market Barriers

17. Vitiligo Appendix

18. Vitiligo Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

