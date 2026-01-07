MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Broadreach Medical Resources (BMR) Announces Rebrand to HarmonyRx, Reflecting a New Era of Clinical-First Pharmacy Benefit Management

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2026) - Broadreach Medical Resources (BMR), a leader in pharmacy benefit consulting and strategic clinical management, announces our rebrand to HarmonyRx-a name that represents the company's evolution, mission and commitment to aligning clinical excellence with financial value.

The new brand identity reflects HarmonyRx's philosophy: that the most effective pharmacy strategies bring together evidence, clinical insight and cost stewardship into one cohesive, member-centered approach. While the name is changing, the company's experienced leadership, dedicated team and trusted client partnerships remain firmly in place.

"This rebrand marks a significant milestone for our organization," said Joseph Savasta, Chief Executive Officer and Founder. "HarmonyRx embodies who we've become-a partner that brings clarity, strategic alignment and clinical leadership to every plan we support. What isn't changing is our commitment to delivering the highest level of service and value for our clients and their members."

Alongside the new name, HarmonyRx introduces an updated visual identity and brand platform that emphasizes simplicity, transparency and the company's clinical-anchored model. Clients can expect the same personalized consultative approach, now supported by a brand that better reflects the comprehensive, sophisticated solutions HarmonyRx delivers.

A focus on clinical strategy as the foundation of all pharmacy benefit decisions.

Innovative cost-management programs that align quality care with lowest net cost.

Joseph Savasta, CEO and Founder

About HarmonyRx

HarmonyRx is a clinical-first pharmacy benefit management partner dedicated to delivering clarity, value and better outcomes for health plans and their members. With deep expertise across pharmacy benefit strategy, specialty management, patient assistance and clinical programs, HarmonyRx designs solutions that harmonize clinical rigor with financial stewardship.

For more information, please visit HarmonyRx or contact us at ...

Media Contact:

Denise Haegele

...

