SVN® International Named A 2026 Top Impact Company By Real Leaders

The Top Impact Companies list highlights businesses that are integrating purpose into their operations and showing that long-term value creation and positive impact can go hand in hand. Honorees are evaluated based on multi-year growth, revenue performance, and a detailed impact submission outlining how each organization is contributing to measurable change within its industry and communities.

SVN's inclusion reflects its commitment to being a Shared Value Network® - one that prioritizes collaboration, transparency, and outcomes that extend beyond individual transactions. As a Public Benefit Corporation and the only employee-owned commercial real estate brand in the industry, SVN continues to align its growth strategy with broader economic, social, and community benefits.

“Being named a Top Impact Company reinforces what we strive to build at SVN every day,” said Lukas Krause, CEO of SVN International.“We believe commercial real estate can be a platform for long-term value creation - not just for our Advisors and clients, but for the communities we serve. This recognition reflects the collective efforts of our network and our commitment to leading with purpose.”

Companies selected for the 2026 ranking span a wide range of industries and impact areas, including community development, equitable economic growth, sustainability, and innovation. Each honoree is featured in the 2026 Real Leaders Top Impact Companies issue, alongside other organizations advancing responsible business practices at scale.

Now in its seventh year, the Real Leaders Top Impact Companies ranking continues to spotlight businesses that are redefining success by pairing financial performance with accountability and impact.

About SVN®

SVN® is the world's leading commercial real estate franchise. It is the only Employee-Owned Public Benefit Corporation in the industry, and its growing network includes over 2,000 Advisors staff, and independent owner-operators who support clients across markets. Built on a foundation of innovation and collaboration, SVN empowers Advisors to deliver client-focused results and real-world impact through its industry-leading Shared Value Network®.

A healthy commercial real estate market is at the heart of every thriving community. As a Public Benefit Corporation, SVN is committed to creating Shared Value with our clients, communities, and the commercial real estate industry.

About Real Leaders®

Real Leaders celebrates the business achievements that make the world better - and inspires leaders everywhere to pursue meaningful impact.

