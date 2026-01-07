Latin America Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025-2029: Detailed Analysis Of 256 Existing Data Centers, 69 Upcoming Data Centers, And 100+ Major Operators/Investors
Latin America hosts around 255+ existing data centers, with countries like Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Colombia having a strong presence in the region.
Brazil dominates the existing market with a power capacity of more than 750 MW, driven by major players like Ascenty (Digital Realty) ODATA (Aligned Data Centers), Scala Data Centers and Equinix.
Mexico and Chile are emerging as leading growth markets, especially with large-scale developments in Queretaro and Santiago.
The upcoming Power Capacity is dominated by operators like CloudHQ, Ascenty (Digital Realty), OpenAI & Sur Energy and Aurea Finvest.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
This database (Excel) product covers the LATIN AMERICA data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed analysis of 256 existing data centers Detailed analysis of 69 upcoming data centers Countries covered: Argentina, Bermuda, Brazil, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, United States Virgin Islands, and Uruguay. Existing white-floor space (square feet) Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2025) Future capacity additions (2025-2029) Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (256 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name i.e., (Sumare 2 or Sao Paulo 1) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (69 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:About the Database Scope & Assumptions Definitions Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing Data Center Database Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing
Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Latin America Data Center Market
- 247 Data Centers Ada Infrastructure Adentro Air Link Communications Anacondaweb Angola Cables Antel ARSAT ASAP Telecom Ascenty (Digital Realty) Atlantic Data Centers (Um Telecom) Aurea Finvest Ava Telecom Axtel Blue NAP Americas Centrilogic Century Cirion Technologies (Lumen Technologies) Claro ClaroVTR CloudHQ CTEX Cybolt Datalab DHAmericas DialHost Digicel Group E-Commerce Park EdgeConneX EdgeUno Elea Data Centers EMPATEL SAPEM Entel Entel Equnix Etix Everywhere EVEO Fermaca Networks Fujitsu Caribbean G2K Argentina SA Gigared GlobeNet Telecom Grupo Gtd Grupo ZFB (Zetta Data Center) HostDime HostName IFX Networks InterNexa IPLAN IPXON Networks KIO Networks Kyndryl Latechco Layer 9 Data Centers Link Telecom Locaweb MDC Data Center Megatelecom MetroCarrier Mexico Telecom Partners (MTP) National Computer Center Navegalo Neogrid (TecPar) Netglobalis NextStream (Nabiax) NGX Networks Novvacore ODATA (Aligned Data Centers) OneX Data Center OpenAI & Sur Energy Optical Networks PowerHost Provincia NET Prumo Logistica Quantico Data Center Qxygen S&A Consultores Asociados SBA Communications (Matrix) Scala Data Centers Sencinet Serveris Sky Online Soluti SONDA Sonda (Ativas) Supernova and Mapa Investimentos Surfix Data Center SyT - Servicios y Telecomunicaciones S.A. Takoda (TIVIT) TECfusions Tecto Data Centers Telecentro Empresas Telecom Argentina Telecom Italia Sparkle Telmex (Triara) Tigo Business UFINET Unifique Vivo (Telefonica Brasil) Win Empresas WireNet
