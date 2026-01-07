Latin America Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025-2029: Detailed Analysis Of 256 Existing Data Centers, 69 Upcoming Data Centers, And 100+ Major Operators/Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover the comprehensive analysis of the Latin America data center market in our Excel database, featuring 256 existing and 69 upcoming colocation data centers. Covering countries like Brazil, Mexico, and Chile, this database provides detailed insights into white-floor space, IT load capacities, and pricing structures. Brazil leads with a power capacity exceeding 750 MW, spotlighting major players such as Ascenty and Equinix, while Mexico and Chile are key emerging markets. Key operators like CloudHQ and OpenAI are spearheading future developments. Ideal for REITs, contractors, infrastructure providers, and consultants.

Latin America hosts around 255+ existing data centers, with countries like Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Colombia having a strong presence in the region.

Brazil dominates the existing market with a power capacity of more than 750 MW, driven by major players like Ascenty (Digital Realty) ODATA (Aligned Data Centers), Scala Data Centers and Equinix.

Mexico and Chile are emerging as leading growth markets, especially with large-scale developments in Queretaro and Santiago.

The upcoming Power Capacity is dominated by operators like CloudHQ, Ascenty (Digital Realty), OpenAI & Sur Energy and Aurea Finvest.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

This database (Excel) product covers the LATIN AMERICA data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:



Detailed analysis of 256 existing data centers

Detailed analysis of 69 upcoming data centers

Countries covered: Argentina, Bermuda, Brazil, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, United States Virgin Islands, and Uruguay.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing



Quarter Rack (1/4)



Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)

Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (256 FACILITIES)



Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Sumare 2 or Sao Paulo 1)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (69 FACILITIES)



Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

About the DatabaseScope & AssumptionsDefinitionsSnapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center FacilityExisting Data Center DatabaseUpcoming Data Center FacilityExisting vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)Colocation Pricing

Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Latin America Data Center Market



247 Data Centers

Ada Infrastructure

Adentro

Air Link Communications

Anacondaweb

Angola Cables

Antel

ARSAT

ASAP Telecom

Ascenty (Digital Realty)

Atlantic Data Centers (Um Telecom)

Aurea Finvest

Ava Telecom

Axtel

Blue NAP Americas

Centrilogic

Century

Cirion Technologies (Lumen Technologies)

Claro

ClaroVTR

CloudHQ

CTEX

Cybolt

Datalab

DHAmericas

DialHost

Digicel Group

E-Commerce Park

EdgeConneX

EdgeUno

Elea Data Centers

EMPATEL SAPEM

Entel

Entel

Equnix

Etix Everywhere

EVEO

Fermaca Networks

Fujitsu Caribbean

G2K Argentina SA

Gigared

GlobeNet Telecom

Grupo Gtd

Grupo ZFB (Zetta Data Center)

HostDime

HostName

IFX Networks

InterNexa

IPLAN

IPXON Networks

KIO Networks

Kyndryl

Latechco

Layer 9 Data Centers

Link Telecom

Locaweb

MDC Data Center

Megatelecom

MetroCarrier

Mexico Telecom Partners (MTP)

National Computer Center

Navegalo

Neogrid (TecPar)

Netglobalis

NextStream (Nabiax)

NGX Networks

Novvacore

ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)

OneX Data Center

OpenAI & Sur Energy

Optical Networks

PowerHost

Provincia NET

Prumo Logistica

Quantico Data Center

Qxygen

S&A Consultores Asociados

SBA Communications (Matrix)

Scala Data Centers

Sencinet

Serveris

Sky Online

Soluti

SONDA

Sonda (Ativas)

Supernova and Mapa Investimentos

Surfix Data Center

SyT - Servicios y Telecomunicaciones S.A.

Takoda (TIVIT)

TECfusions

Tecto Data Centers

Telecentro Empresas

Telecom Argentina

Telecom Italia Sparkle

Telmex (Triara)

Tigo Business

UFINET

Unifique

Vivo (Telefonica Brasil)

Win Empresas WireNet

