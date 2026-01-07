403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Leadership Coach And Keynote Speaker Britt Hunter Announces Upcoming 2026 Engagements
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Britt Hunter, a certified leadership coach, dynamic keynote speaker, podcast host and influencer, is ready to inspire and engage audiences with a series of dynamic events during the first quarter of 2026.
Known for her compelling workshops and thought-provoking presentations, Hunter will be partnering with prestigious organizations across the nation to deliver workshops and keynote addresses that encourage growth, empowerment and leadership for young adults.
January 2026
- Click Therapeutics – Women's ERG Workshop
Britt kicks off the year with a transformative workshop designed to empower women in the workplace. Her session will focus on leadership, resilience and overcoming barriers, providing actionable strategies to thrive in professional environments.
February 2026
- National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) Speaker– Washington, D.C.
As a featured speaker at the NASSP Conference, Britt will share her insights on leadership, communication and creating a supportive environment in educational institutions. Her message will inspire educators to empower students and develop environments of inclusivity and growth.
- Delaware State – Student Engagement Workshop
Britt will deliver a keynote accompanied from her“Own Your Adventure” Program that engages students and empowers them to pursue their passions with confidence and resilience. Her focus will be on the pivotal role of mindset in achieving both academic and professional success.
March 2026
- NYAR Conference Speaker – Savannah, Ga.
Britt will present strategies for resilience, personal development and community engagement. Her session is tailored for those seeking to enhance their professional impact and personal growth.
- Athletes Unite Conference Speaker – North Carolina Central University
As a passionate advocate for athletes' mental and emotional well-being, Hunter's keynote will offer insights into balancing athletics and academics and building leadership skills.
- Scholar-AthElite Conference Speaker – Washington, D.C.
Hunter's talk will empower student-athletes to succeed both on the field and in the classroom. Her“Leading From the Bench” workshop will emphasize the importance of academic excellence in the pursuit of a balanced life.
Spring 2026
- St. Joseph's University– Student Engagement Workshop
Aimed at empowering the next generation of leaders, Hunter's workshop will focus on building self-confidence, leadership skills, and personal growth to help students navigate their academic and professional paths.
For more information on Britt Hunter, her upcoming engagements and interview / booking opportunities, please email... or....
# # #
About Britt Hunter
Brittany“Britt” Hunter is a dynamic speaker, leadership coach, and former top-ranked athlete who empowers future leaders and changemakers through candid storytelling, engaging workshops, and executive coaching.
After a devastating sports injury ended her basketball career at Duke and UConn, Britt pivoted to mentoring. She spent years working in public education in Harlem, where she developed a deep passion for servant leadership and youth mentorship, before earning an MBA from Vanderbilt University, and transitioning to the corporate world at Microsoft. Today, Britt leverages her unique journey-marked by resilience, humor, and an unwavering commitment to leadership-to inspire others. Whether coaching leaders, mentoring student-athletes, or delivering high-impact keynotes, Britt helps others unlock their strengths and redefine success on their own terms
Known for her compelling workshops and thought-provoking presentations, Hunter will be partnering with prestigious organizations across the nation to deliver workshops and keynote addresses that encourage growth, empowerment and leadership for young adults.
January 2026
- Click Therapeutics – Women's ERG Workshop
Britt kicks off the year with a transformative workshop designed to empower women in the workplace. Her session will focus on leadership, resilience and overcoming barriers, providing actionable strategies to thrive in professional environments.
February 2026
- National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) Speaker– Washington, D.C.
As a featured speaker at the NASSP Conference, Britt will share her insights on leadership, communication and creating a supportive environment in educational institutions. Her message will inspire educators to empower students and develop environments of inclusivity and growth.
- Delaware State – Student Engagement Workshop
Britt will deliver a keynote accompanied from her“Own Your Adventure” Program that engages students and empowers them to pursue their passions with confidence and resilience. Her focus will be on the pivotal role of mindset in achieving both academic and professional success.
March 2026
- NYAR Conference Speaker – Savannah, Ga.
Britt will present strategies for resilience, personal development and community engagement. Her session is tailored for those seeking to enhance their professional impact and personal growth.
- Athletes Unite Conference Speaker – North Carolina Central University
As a passionate advocate for athletes' mental and emotional well-being, Hunter's keynote will offer insights into balancing athletics and academics and building leadership skills.
- Scholar-AthElite Conference Speaker – Washington, D.C.
Hunter's talk will empower student-athletes to succeed both on the field and in the classroom. Her“Leading From the Bench” workshop will emphasize the importance of academic excellence in the pursuit of a balanced life.
Spring 2026
- St. Joseph's University– Student Engagement Workshop
Aimed at empowering the next generation of leaders, Hunter's workshop will focus on building self-confidence, leadership skills, and personal growth to help students navigate their academic and professional paths.
For more information on Britt Hunter, her upcoming engagements and interview / booking opportunities, please email... or....
# # #
About Britt Hunter
Brittany“Britt” Hunter is a dynamic speaker, leadership coach, and former top-ranked athlete who empowers future leaders and changemakers through candid storytelling, engaging workshops, and executive coaching.
After a devastating sports injury ended her basketball career at Duke and UConn, Britt pivoted to mentoring. She spent years working in public education in Harlem, where she developed a deep passion for servant leadership and youth mentorship, before earning an MBA from Vanderbilt University, and transitioning to the corporate world at Microsoft. Today, Britt leverages her unique journey-marked by resilience, humor, and an unwavering commitment to leadership-to inspire others. Whether coaching leaders, mentoring student-athletes, or delivering high-impact keynotes, Britt helps others unlock their strengths and redefine success on their own terms
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment