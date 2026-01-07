Maha: Congress Suspends 12 Corporators For Joining Hands With BJP In Ambernath Civic Body

MENAFN - IANS) Thane, Jan 7 (IANS) Maharashtra Congress has taken decisive disciplinary action against its Ambernath leadership following reports of an unauthorised political alliance with the BJP in the local civic body.

In an official letter issued on Wednesday, the Congress announced the immediate suspension of Pradeep Patil, the President of the Ambernath Block Congress Committee and 12 corporators for joining hands with the BJP in the Ambernath Municipal Council and also for anti-party activities and breach of discipline.

Minutes after their suspension, all 12 corporators have decided to BJP under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Minister Ravindra Chavan.

According to the Congress party leadership, Patil allegedly entered into a coalition with the BJP within the municipal council without informing or seeking approval from the state headquarters.

Congress characterised this move as a "grave mistake" and a direct violation of party discipline. The decision by all 12 suspended Congress legislators to join the BJP has dealt a significant blow to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and also to the Congress party.

Earlier, the BJP reached an understanding with the Congress.

Despite the Shinde-led Shiv Sena emerging as the single largest party, the BJP managed to secure the President's post and form a working majority by stitching together an unlikely coalition.

In the 60-member Ambernath Municipal Council, Shiv Sena had won 27 seats, BJP 14, Congress 12, NCP (Ajit Pawar) 4, and independents 3. By joining forces, the BJP, with the support of Congress, NCP and two independents, reached a total of 32 seats, successfully crossing the majority mark and pushing the Shinde faction into the opposition.

On the other hand, the strength of Shiv Sena, with the support of one independent 28 fell short of reaching a majority mark of 32 seats.

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde slammed the BJP for aligning with Congress, saying that sidelining a trusted ally to hold hands with the Congress goes against the spirit of the Mahayuti coalition.

This development has shifted the power dynamics in Ambernath. While the BJP is set to gain absolute control with the help of the defecting Congress members, the growing rift between the BJP and the Shinde Sena in their own backyard has become a talking point in Maharashtra's political circles ahead of the crucial civic polls.