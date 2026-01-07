403
U.S. Stocks rise as investors look beyond Venezuela intervention
(MENAFN) U.S. equities finished Tuesday with solid gains, marking the second consecutive day of advances as markets appeared to move past concerns tied to Washington’s recent military operation in Venezuela.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.99%, adding 484.9 points to reach a record close of 49,462.08. The Nasdaq rose 0.65%, or 151.35 points, ending at 23,547.17, while the S&P 500 gained 0.62%, or 42.76 points, to settle at 6,944.81. Meanwhile, the Volatility Index (VIX)—often referred to as the “fear gauge”—slipped 1.01% to 14.75.
Markets have continued their upward momentum since the weekend raid in Caracas that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.
President Donald Trump reiterated Sunday that major U.S. oil companies would spearhead efforts to rebuild Venezuela’s energy infrastructure, pledging billions in private investment without federal funding. “The big oil companies (are) going to go in and they’re going to fix the infrastructure. They’re going to invest money. We’re not going to invest anything. We’re going to just take care of the country,” he said.
Despite the broader rally, Chevron shares dropped more than 4% Tuesday, erasing much of Monday’s 5% surge, though the stock remains up over 3% compared to last week.
Tech and AI-linked firms provided strong support to the indexes. Amazon, part of the “Magnificent Seven,” lifted the benchmarks by more than 3%. Palantir Technologies gained over 3%, while Micron Technology surged nearly 10%.
In the auto sector, Ford advanced more than 2.5% after reporting its highest U.S. sales in six years. By contrast, Tesla fell 4.1% following Nvidia’s unveiling of new open-source AI models for autonomous driving.
