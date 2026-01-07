403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China’s Foreign Minister Embarks on Africa Tour to Strengthen Partnerships
(MENAFN) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is set to travel to Ethiopia, Somalia, Tanzania, and Lesotho from January 7 to 12, following invitations from these nations, the foreign ministry announced on Wednesday.
Wang, who also serves as a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will participate in the opening ceremony of the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges at the African Union (AU) headquarters, according to the statement.
The year 2026 marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Africa. Wang’s tour of the four countries and his attendance at the ceremony continue the longstanding tradition of China’s foreign minister making Africa the destination of the first overseas visit each year for the past 36 years, ministry spokesperson Mao Ning explained during a press briefing.
Ethiopia, Somalia, Tanzania, and Lesotho are all considered strategic partners of China. The purpose of Wang’s visit is to reinforce political trust and cooperation with each of these nations, Mao noted.
The trip also seeks to advance the implementation of commitments made at the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, enhance cultural and civilizational exchange between China and Africa, and inject fresh momentum into building a comprehensive China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era, Mao added.
Wang, who also serves as a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will participate in the opening ceremony of the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges at the African Union (AU) headquarters, according to the statement.
The year 2026 marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Africa. Wang’s tour of the four countries and his attendance at the ceremony continue the longstanding tradition of China’s foreign minister making Africa the destination of the first overseas visit each year for the past 36 years, ministry spokesperson Mao Ning explained during a press briefing.
Ethiopia, Somalia, Tanzania, and Lesotho are all considered strategic partners of China. The purpose of Wang’s visit is to reinforce political trust and cooperation with each of these nations, Mao noted.
The trip also seeks to advance the implementation of commitments made at the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, enhance cultural and civilizational exchange between China and Africa, and inject fresh momentum into building a comprehensive China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era, Mao added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment