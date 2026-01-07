Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Delhi: Debris Cleared Near Faiz-E-Elahi Masjid After MCD Demolition Drive


2026-01-07 08:12:03
Debris removal work is underway near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid at Turkman Gate after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi conducted a demolition drive late last night. Civic teams were seen clearing the site as authorities worked to restore normalcy and ensure smooth movement in the area.

AsiaNet News

