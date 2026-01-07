NDIM: One Of India's Top AICTE-Approved PGDM Colleges Since 1992

MENAFN - Market Press Release) January 6, 2026 4:58 am - New Delhi, India - The New Delhi Institute of Management (NDIM), established in 1992, stands as one of the most reputed and industry-focused business schools in the country in Tughlakabad, New Delhi,

New Delhi, India - The New Delhi Institute of Management (NDIM), established in 1992, stands as one of the most reputed and industry-focused business schools in the country. Located in Tughlakabad, New Delhi, NDIM is a state not-for-profit institution known for delivering excellence in management education through its AICTE-approved, 2-year full-time PGDM programme.

For over three decades, NDIM has been dedicated to creating leaders with strong business acumen, ethical values, and global perspectives. The institute's PGDM programme is recognized for its contemporary curriculum, corporate partnerships, and outstanding placement record, preparing students to excel in dynamic business environments.

Speaking on NDIM's journey, the spokesperson said,

“At NDIM, we don't just teach management - we build leaders who can innovate, inspire, and influence the future of business. Our goal has always been to nurture employability, entrepreneurship, and ethical leadership.”

NDIM's academic excellence has been acknowledged by leading organizations and ranking bodies across India. The institute maintains strong ties with top corporations, ensuring hands-on exposure, internships, and placement opportunities for its students.

With an emphasis on industry-integrated learning, soft skills enhancement, and global exposure, NDIM continues to attract ambitious students from across India and abroad seeking to pursue a meaningful career in management Delhi, India - [Insert Date] - The New Delhi Institute of Management (NDIM), established in 1992, is among India's top AICTE-approved PGDM colleges. Located in Tughlakabad, New Delhi, NDIM offers a 2-year full-time PGDM programme designed to prepare students for leadership roles in business and management.

The institute focuses on industry-driven learning, internships, and placements with leading organizations. With over three decades of academic excellence, NDIM continues to shape future-ready professionals and entrepreneurs.

Key Highlights:

.Established in 1992 – Over 30 years of excellence

.AICTE-approved 2-year Full-Time PGDM Programme

.Located in Tughlakabad, New Delhi

.Strong corporate interface and placement network

.Focus on industry-oriented learning and leadership development

To know more, visit:

Media Contact:

New Delhi Institute of Management (NDIM)

Tughlakabad Institutional Area, New Delhi – 110062

Email:...

Phone: +91-11-40111000

Website: