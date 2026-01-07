FISV ALERT: Shareholder Justice Law Firm Julie & Holleman LLP Is Investigating Fiserv's Directors And Officers For Potential Wrongdoing
According to court filings, Fiserv engaged in a massive cover-up by concealing facts about its business performance and growth prospects. Among other things, a complaint alleges that the company failed to disclose problems with its older Payeezy platform and also that the company's revenues were artificially and temporarily boosted by forced migrations from Payeezy to the Clover platform. Following this forced migration, numerous former Payeezy customers reportedly switched to competitors, thus significantly injuring the company's business.
When the truth emerged, Fiserv's stock plummeted.
Julie & Holleman, whose attorneys have helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars in prior cases, is investigating legal claims against Fiserv, its executives, and potentially also the company's board of directors in connection with the alleged fraud.
