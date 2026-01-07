Sunpower-REC Partnership Introduces Industry-Leading Solar Panel

SunPower Chairman and CEO, T.J. Rodgers said,“SunPower has a long history of innovation in solar cell and panel technology since its founding in 1985. By the time of the SPWR Initial Public Offering in 2005, SunPower had already developed the most technologically advanced solar panels in the industry and manufactured them on fully automated lines. We now add to that record by virtue of our collaboration with REC, the current U.S. residential solar panel industry volume leader, known for durability, high quality standards, and innovation.

Rodgers continued,“Our first JDA effort is a new solar panel that SunPower dubs the“Monolith” – a solid-black panel that weighs in at the U.S. OSHA single-worker residential panel weight limit of only 50 pounds – while producing a record 470 watts of power under standard test conditions. SunPower has exclusive rights to the officially named REC Alpha Pure-TX 470W panel, which is in production now. Our next step will be to upgrade it to become 'bifacial,' that is to be able to collect light from both sides – a feat SunPower demonstrated on the NASA Helios solar-powered airplane in 2001 – that will raise the Monolith output power to over 500 watts.”

REC Americas President, Cary Hayes, said,“We are excited to partner with SunPower, a legacy brand in renewable energy with a commitment to innovation and quality, and to continue advancing our cutting-edge bifacial panel technology.”

Surinder S. Bedi, Executive Vice President of Quality, Engineering and Customer Success at SunPower, added,“We are all excited to partner with market-leader REC on advanced solar systems. The new 470-watt panel and the 500-plus watt bifacial solar panel are engineered to deliver superior system performance and maximize long-term energy production, even under the most demanding environmental conditions. Ultimately, this innovation not only drives the lowest cost per kilowatt-hour (kWh) of energy but also delivers exceptional value to system owners, a majority of whom are now investment companies that prize ROI.”

Rodgers concluded,“As American households face the inevitability of rising utility costs, we and our partner REC remain committed to delivering the most advanced solar panel technology and total solar system solutions to meet our customers' ever escalating energy needs.”