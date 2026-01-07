403
Advantagegeo, Inc Announces Cited: Self-Service Saas Platform Democratizing AI Search For Businesses Of All Sizes
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- AdvantageGEO, Inc. today announced the official launch of Cited, its flagship Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform designed to revolutionize how businesses and agencies of all sizes achieve visibility and authority in AI-powered search environments. As generative AI platforms rapidly replace traditional search engines as the primary gateway to information, Cited delivers enterprise-grade Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) capabilities at a price point accessible to small and medium-sized businesses and marketing agencies.
The Great Equalizer in AI Search
While Fortune 500 companies have begun investing heavily in GEO and AI Search strategies, small and medium-sized businesses and marketing agencies have been largely shut out, until now. Cited democratizes access to sophisticated AI optimization technology, enabling businesses of any size to ensure they're cited, recommended, and referenced when AI engines like ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, and Google AI Overviews answer customer queries.
"We built Cited specifically to level the playing field," said Jennifer Valenti, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer. "For too long, AI visibility has been the exclusive domain of enterprises with massive marketing budgets. Now, a local accounting firm can compete for AI citations alongside the Big Four. A boutique agency can be recommended by ChatGPT right next to the global consultancies."
Bridging the AI Visibility Gap
Research shows that AI-referred traffic surged 527% in the first half of 2025, yet most businesses remain invisible in these high-intent, high-conversion interactions. When potential customers ask AI platforms for recommendations, small businesses are systematically overlooked, not because they lack expertise, but because they lack the specialized technology to optimize for how AI engines discover, evaluate, and cite sources.
Cited solves this critical gap with an intuitive, affordable platform that provides:
.Real-Time AI Citation Tracking: Monitor brand mentions across all major AI platforms from a single dashboard
.Competitive Intelligence: See exactly how competitors are being cited and identify displacement opportunities
.Authority Building Automation: Proprietary algorithms that strengthen brand entity recognition and topical authority across AI knowledge bases
.Content Optimization Engine: AI-powered recommendations that transform existing content into citation-ready material
.Multi-Platform Visibility: Unified optimization strategy across ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, Google AI Overviews, and emerging platforms
.Citation Opportunity Alerts: Proactive notifications when high-value citation opportunities emerge in your industry
.Impact Analytics: Measure business impact with conversion tracking and attribution modeling
Built for Accessibility, Engineered for Results
Unlike enterprise AI solutions that require dedicated teams and six-figure budgets, Cited was designed for ease of use. The platform's intuitive interface guides users through optimization strategies, while sophisticated AI algorithms work behind the scenes to maximize citation potential.
"The technology behind Cited is incredibly sophisticated, but we've made it remarkably simple to use," Valenti explained. "You don't need to understand the intricacies of Retrieval-Augmented Generation or semantic vector spaces. Cited handles that complexity so you can focus on running your business."
Transforming Competition in the AI Era
The platform addresses three critical challenges facing SMBs and agencies in the AI search landscape:
1.Discovery: Ensuring AI platforms can find and access your expertise
2.Authority: Building the trust signals that make AI engines cite your brand
3.Optimization: Structuring content in ways AI platforms prioritize for citations
By making these capabilities accessible and affordable, Cited enables small businesses to capture their fair share of the trillion-dollar shift toward AI-mediated commerce.
The Future of Search is Here
As AI search adoption accelerates, early movers are establishing citation dominance in their industries. Cited provides the tools for businesses of any size to secure their position as authoritative sources before their markets become saturated.
"We're not just launching a product, we're launching a movement," added Scott Lee, CEO. "Every business deserves to be discovered, cited, and recommended when they're the best solution. This is about fairness, accessibility, and ensuring that expertise wins over budget every single time."
About Cited
Cited is the AI Search Optimization platform that turns GEO insights into action. Founded to help businesses and agencies own their AI presence, Cited enables brands to become the answer AI recommends first. The platform identifies gaps in AI visibility, generates relevant content, provides technical fixes, and measures impact, giving small businesses the same competitive intelligence as global brands. For more information, visit .
