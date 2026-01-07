403
SDF shells Aleppo neighborhoods for second consecutive day
(MENAFN) Armed elements affiliated with the PKK/YPG and operating under the SDF label resumed shelling residential districts in northern Syria’s Aleppo early Wednesday, marking a second straight day of such attacks, according to official accounts.
Reports said the bombardment targeted the al-Suryan neighborhood in the northern part of the city.
In response, Syrian army units struck back at the origins of the fire near the Sheikh Maqsoud area, from where shells were launched toward al-Suryan, as stated by reports.
Clashes were also reported between government forces and SDF fighters along the Castello and al-Sheihan fronts elsewhere in the province.
No immediate details were released regarding casualties from Wednesday’s fighting.
The renewed violence followed deadly attacks a day earlier, when a series of SDF strikes in Aleppo left at least five people dead and 16 others wounded.
Earlier this month, the Syrian presidency announced that an agreement had been reached to integrate the SDF into state institutions, stressing the country’s territorial unity and rejecting any form of division.
However, Syrian officials say that since the agreement was signed, the SDF has taken no concrete steps to comply with its provisions.
