France May Deploy Several Thousand Troops To Ukraine After Ceasefire, President Macron Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Franceinfo reported this, according to Ukrinform.

According to Macron, the French army will participate in border control operations along the Russian-Ukrainian border after the signing of a ceasefire.

The French President mentioned the possible deployment of“several thousand troops... within the framework of our external operations” in the days following the war.

At the same time, Macron stressed that“these are not forces that we commit to combat.”

“We will participate in the regeneration of the Ukrainian army,” he said in an interview with France 2.

Macron also added that there has been“work between Ukrainians, Coalitions of the Willing and Americans. They are the ones who will lead the work to determine whether the border area is violated or not.”

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 6, following a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer signed a Declaration of Intent on the deployment of multinational forces.

According to Starmer, the declaration by Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and France on intentions to deploy foreign forces in Ukraine in the event of a peace agreement creates a legal framework for operations by partner countries' troops on Ukrainian territory.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine