Maha Civic Polls: Sunil Tatkare Plays Peacemaker To Avoid Further Confrontation Between NCP, BJP

Mumbai, Jan 7 (IANS) Amid a "war of words" between the BJP and NCP chief Ajit Pawar following irrigation "scam" remarks, state NCP chief Sunil Tatkare on Wednesday downplayed the friction between the two parties, saying that there won't be further tug of war among ruling allies.

Tatkare told reporters that he spoke to party chief and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar twice and talked to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule to avoid any confrontation and war of words between the two parties.

"I agree with statements and counter-statements made by party chief Ajit Pawar and BJP leaders, including Bawankule and Ravindra Chavan. To avoid a heated exchange of words in future, I spoke to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar twice and also with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. This was also aimed at keeping the relations among the Mahayuti allies intact, despite contesting the civic body elections separately in a few municipal corporations," said Tatkare.

He claimed that the Mahayuti alliance is quite intact at the state level, and after the elections to the 29 municipal corporations on January 16 and 17, the alliance partners will exchange sweets.

Tatkare's move to hold dialogue with the Chief Minister and Revenue Minister comes after the conflict intensified, following the BJP criticising Ajit Pawar for fielding candidates with criminal backgrounds.

Visibly irked by these allegations, Deputy CM Pawar retaliated by targeting Union Minister of State Muralidhar Mohol and revisiting past controversies.

In a provocative statement, Ajit Pawar remarked that he is currently part of the government alongside those who once accused him of a Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam case.

Political analysts suggested that by raking up this old issue, he may have inadvertently "shot himself in the foot," providing the BJP with fresh ammunition.

The BJP leadership responded aggressively to these comments.

BJP state president Ravindra Chavan remarked bluntly that the party "regrets taking Ajit Pawar along."

Revenue Minister Bawankule warned Deputy CM Pawar that "if the pages of history are turned, Ajit Pawar will be left speechless," adding that such statements should have been avoided. He also reminded Deputy CM Pawar that the irrigation scam case is still pending in the court.

NCP sources said that Sunil Tatkare's role has been to act as the "negotiator and stabiliser."

While Bawankule has taken a more aggressive stance to protect the BJP's "big brother" status and "clean image," Tatkare has balanced his loyalty to Ajit Pawar with the practical need to stay within the Mahayuti framework to avoid total isolation.