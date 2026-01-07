403
Brazil's 2026 Art Calendar Goes Global, With Venice As The Megaphone
The world's most influential contemporary art stage opens in 2026 under unusual circumstances.
The 61st Venice Biennale, set for May 9 through November 22 (with preview days May 6–8), will proceed with In Minor Keys, the concept developed by Swiss-Cameroonian curator Koyo Kouoh before her death in May 2025.
Her team is expected to keep the curatorial direction in place, turning the show into both a cultural barometer and a tribute. Brazil arrives in Venice with a clear statement.
The national pavilion is titled Comigo ninguém pode, curated by Diane Lima, and brings together Rosana Paulino and Adriana Varejão-two artists who confront colonial legacies through sharply different visual languages.
Nearby, other national choices underscore a wider pivot: France is spotlighting Yto Barrada, and Great Britain is featuring Lubaina Himid.
Brazil's reach also shows up where you might not expect it. Taiwan's pavilion is being curated by Brazilian Raphael Fonseca alongside artist Li Yi-Fan, reflecting a growing appetite for Brazilian curatorial expertise inside global institutions.
Brazil art market expands globally
Fonseca's current post in the United States, plus Brazilian curators landing headline roles abroad, matters because curators shape acquisitions, invitations, and long-term reputations.
Back home, the programming is unusually coordinated and outward-looking. MASP's 2026 cycle centers“Histórias Latino-Americanas,” with solo shows for Sandra Gamarra Heshiki, Damián Ortega, Carolina Caycedo, and Jesús Rafael Soto, plus a large collective running into early 2027 and a planned tunnel connection marked by a Beatriz Milhazes mural.
Pinacoteca is planning a major Nam June Paik retrospective and reports surging attendance, while Rio 's MAM opens the year with Daniel Buren's sailboat performance and exhibition.
This push comes as the global art market softens. A major annual report estimates 2024 global sales at $57.5 billion, down 12%, even as transactions rose 3%.
Brazil is still building. ApexBrasil has cited Brazilian market growth of 21% in 2023 to R$2.9 billion ($537 million), helped by export programs that expanded the number of participating galleries and companies.
The 61st Venice Biennale runs May 9–November 22, 2026, under a late curator's plan that is being kept intact.
Brazil's Venice pavilion and a wave of Brazilian curators abroad signal influence beyond exporting artworks.
Major Brazilian institutions are programming Latin America at scale, even as the global art market cools.
