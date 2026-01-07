UAE National MMA Championship 1 In Al Ain This Weekend Marks Beginning Of New Sporting Season

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Al Ain,January 2026: Opening the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation's new sporting season, the UAE National MMA Championship 1 will take place on January 10 and 11 at the UAE University in Al Ain, with the participation of hundreds of athletes across various age groups.

The championship is part of the Federation's wider plan to continue strengthening the long-term development of MMA in the country, building on past achievements, expanding the base of practitioners, and supporting athletes' technical and mental preparation early in the season. It also aligns with the national team's competition calendar by helping athletes prepare for upcoming international events.

The competition will feature Youth D (10–11 years), Youth C (12–13 years), Youth B (14–15 years), Youth A (16–17 years), and Adults (18 years and above), ensuring participation opportunities for athletes across different age groups.

His Excellency Mohammed Bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said:“We want the first championship of the new season to be a strong platform that reflects our strategy, especially in identifying talent, developing athletes, and building future champions. We have clear goals for 2026 to develop mixed martial arts further, and this championship is the first step towards achieving them.

“The strong preparation by clubs and academies shows how much mixed martial arts has grown in the UAE. Teams now take part with clear training plans and ongoing development programmes. This is reflected in the higher quality of competition, the range of fighting styles, and the dedication shown by athletes, which increases the championship's value and strengthens its role in developing talent.”