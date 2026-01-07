Brazil Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report/Database 2025-2029: The Landscape Is Entering A High-Growth Phase With Ascenty, Scala Data Centers, Equinix, And ODATA Leading

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the comprehensive Brazil Data Center Market Analysis, covering detailed insights into 83 existing and 34 upcoming colocation data centers across major states like Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. This Excel database offers essential information such as white-floor space specifications, IT load capacities, retail and wholesale pricing, and robust market growth projections. With over 2.8GW of new capacity expected by 2029 and anticipated white-floor area multiplying, key players like Ascenty and Equinix are driving expansion. Ideal for REITs, construction firms, and consultants, capitalize on Brazil's booming data center landscape.

Brazil's data center landscape is entering a high-growth phase, with upcoming IT load capacity projected to exceed current operational capacity by more than 2.5 times, underscoring strong market expansion and hyperscale demand.

Over 34+ upcoming colocation and hyperscale self-built data center projects in Brazil are expected to add over 2.8 GW of capacity, with several facilities still in the announced or planned stages awaiting grid connections.

The upcoming white-floor area is more than twice the current space, with 10.75 million sq. ft. planned compared to 4.62 million sq. ft. in use.

Ascenty (Digital Realty), Scala Data Centers, Equinix, and ODATA (Aligned Data Centers) are among the leading operators in Brazil by total IT capacity.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

This database (Excel) product covers the Brazil data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:



Detailed Analysis of 83 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 34 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Brasillia, Ceara, Minas Gerais, Paraiba, Parana, Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Sao Paulo.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing



Quarter Rack (1/4)



Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)

Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (83 FACILITIES)



Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (SP1 or Hortolandia 1)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (34 FACILITIES)



Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Brazil Data Center Market



247 Data Centers

ASAP Telecom

Ada Infrastructure

Adentro

Angola Cables

Ascenty (Digital Realty)

Atlantic Data Centers (Um Telecom)

Ava Telecom

Casa dos Ventos (TikTok)

Cirion Technologies

CloudHQ

DialHost

Elea Data Centers

Equinix

EVEO

GlobeNet

HostDime

Locaweb

Megatelecom

Neogrid (TecPar)

NextStream (Nabiax)

Novvacore

ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)

OneX Data Center

Prumo Logistica

Quantico Data Center

Scala Data Centers

SBA Communications (Matrix)

Soluti

Sonda (Ativas)

Supernova and Mapa Investimentos

Surfix Data Center

Takoda Data Centers

Tecto Data Centers

Unifique Vivo (Telefonica Brasil)

For more information about this database visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.

