Brazil Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report/Database 2025-2029: The Landscape Is Entering A High-Growth Phase With Ascenty, Scala Data Centers, Equinix, And ODATA Leading
Dublin, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Brazil's data center landscape is entering a high-growth phase, with upcoming IT load capacity projected to exceed current operational capacity by more than 2.5 times, underscoring strong market expansion and hyperscale demand.
Over 34+ upcoming colocation and hyperscale self-built data center projects in Brazil are expected to add over 2.8 GW of capacity, with several facilities still in the announced or planned stages awaiting grid connections.
The upcoming white-floor area is more than twice the current space, with 10.75 million sq. ft. planned compared to 4.62 million sq. ft. in use.
Ascenty (Digital Realty), Scala Data Centers, Equinix, and ODATA (Aligned Data Centers) are among the leading operators in Brazil by total IT capacity.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
This database (Excel) product covers the Brazil data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 83 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 34 upcoming data centers Locations covered: Brasillia, Ceara, Minas Gerais, Paraiba, Parana, Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Sao Paulo. Existing white-floor space (square feet) Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2025) Future capacity additions (2025-2029) Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (83 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name i.e., (SP1 or Hortolandia 1) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (34 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Brazil Data Center Market
- 247 Data Centers ASAP Telecom Ada Infrastructure Adentro Angola Cables Ascenty (Digital Realty) Atlantic Data Centers (Um Telecom) Ava Telecom Casa dos Ventos (TikTok) Cirion Technologies CloudHQ DialHost Elea Data Centers Equinix EVEO GlobeNet HostDime Locaweb Megatelecom Neogrid (TecPar) NextStream (Nabiax) Novvacore ODATA (Aligned Data Centers) OneX Data Center Prumo Logistica Quantico Data Center Quantico Data Center Scala Data Centers SBA Communications (Matrix) Soluti Sonda (Ativas) Supernova and Mapa Investimentos Surfix Data Center Takoda Data Centers Tecto Data Centers Unifique Vivo (Telefonica Brasil)
