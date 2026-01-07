403
Sean Zalmanoff Of Better Rate Mortgage Earns Prestigious Five Star Mortgage Professional Award For 15Th Consecutive Year
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Better Rate Mortgage, a trusted St. Louis-based boutique mortgage lender, is thrilled to announce that Founder and Chief Loan Officer Sean Zalmanoff has been honored as a Five Star Mortgage Professional for the 15th consecutive year in 2025. This rare achievement solidifies Zalmanoff's position as one of the top mortgage experts in the region.
View Sean Zalmanoff's official Five Star Professional award profile here
The Five Star Mortgage Professional award, administered by an independent research firm, identifies exceptional mortgage professionals through rigorous client feedback, peer evaluations from real estate agents and industry partners, and objective criteria. Winners represent fewer than 7% of licensed mortgage professionals in their market each year, making the selection highly competitive and meaningful.
Earning this recognition 15 years in a row is statistically remarkable. Assuming a conservative annual selection rate of less than 7%, the probability of this streak occurring by chance alone is approximately 4.75 × 10−18 - about 1 in 210 quadrillion. This extraordinary consistency reflects true dedication, expertise, and exceptional client experiences.
"I'm truly grateful for this honor for the 15th straight year," said Sean Zalmanoff. "At Better Rate Mortgage, there's more to a mortgage than a better rate - you deserve a better mortgage that opens the door to more house, more savings, and more peace of mind. This award is a testament to our team's passion for providing expert guidance, personalized service, and unbeatable rates that turn homeownership dreams into reality."
Delivering a Superior Mortgage Experience in St. Louis
Better Rate Mortgage excels in home purchase loans home-purchase-loans/, home refinance loans home-refinance-loans/, and realtor partnerships realtor-mortgage-partner/. Key differentiators include:
1. Competitive lower rates achieved through streamlined operations and comprehensive lender comparisons
2. Precision-fast underwriting for quick, stress-free closings
3. The standout $5,000 Pre-Approved Homebuyer Guarantee our-5000-pre-approved-homebuyer-guarantee/ to empower offers and protect clients
4. Modern technology blended with hands-on, transparent communication
5. Deep local St. Louis knowledge plus ongoing post-closing support and market insights
Clients rave about the approachable, educational guidance, evidenced by consistent 4.9–5.0 star ratings across hundreds of reviews on Google and Yelp. Whether exploring how to get preapproved for a mortgage in St. Louis 5-things-required-for-pre-approval/, refinancing, or seeking the advantages of guaranteed mortgage offers, Better Rate Mortgage provides a smooth home buying process backed by five-star expertise.
"We're different from any mortgage broker you've worked with before," the team shares. "Our close-knit group leverages cutting-edge tools and unmatched service to deliver a faster, simpler mortgage journey - opening the door to more for every client we serve."
Ready to get started? Apply now or explore the accurate mortgage payment calculator accurate-mortgage-payment-calculator/.
About Better Rate Mortgage
Better Rate Mortgage is a boutique St. Louis mortgage company founded and led by Sean Zalmanoff, a seasoned mortgage expert with over 20 years of experience. The dedicated team focuses on lower rates with personal service in St. Louis, rapid closings for first-time buyers, and lasting client relationships through education and support.
The brand's tagline - "Open the door to more" - embodies its commitment to delivering more house, more money saved, and more restful nights for every client.
Discover more at
Stay informed via the Blog blog/ and mortgage rate updates category/blogmortgage-rate-update/
Reach out directly: betterratemortgage/contact/
Connect with Sean and the team:
Additional helpful resources:
Pre-Qualification vs. Pre-Approval: pre-qualification-vs-pre-approval/
How to Choose the Best Mortgage: how-to-challenge-a-low-home-appraisal/
Conventional Mortgages Guide: conventional-mortgages-your-path-to-flexible-homeownership/
Standout Features of Better Rate Mortgage:
Feature
$5,000 Pre-Approved Guarantee
Lower Rates & Lender Shopping
Fast, Transparent Underwriting
Educational & Personal Support
Realtor Collaborations
Benefit
Bolsters offers and minimizes risk for buyers and sellers
Maximizes savings with efficient operations
Enables quicker closings with clear updates
Demystifies the process for first-time buyers and refinancers
Streamlines partnerships for faster, higher-efficiency transactions
Key Link
Learn More: our-5000-pre-approved-homebuyer-guarantee
Home:
Home Purchase Loans: home-purchase-loans
Blog: blog
Realtor Program: realtor-mortgage-partner
This 15-year achievement affirms why St. Louis homebuyers and realtors trust Better Rate Mortgage for an exceptional, confidence-building mortgage experience.
