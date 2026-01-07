Bitget Opens Tradfi Trading To All Users After Record-Breaking Beta Demand

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has officially opened its TradFi trading suite to all users, following a private beta that drew overwhelming interest and delivered standout trading activity across gold, forex, and global macro assets.

The public launch marks a key milestone in Bitget's evolution into a Universal Exchange (UEX). After opening beta access in December, more than 80,000 users joined the waitlist to explore trading beyond crypto, validating strong demand for a single platform that connects digital assets with traditional markets. Activity during the test phase exceeded expectations, highlighted by XAU/USD recording over $100 million in single-day trading volume, one of the strongest performances seen during the beta period.

With the beta insights now baked into the product, Bitget TradFi is entering full public availability with a broader lineup and refined execution. Users can trade 79 instruments spanning metals, forex, indices, and commodities, all settled in USDT and accessed directly from their existing Bitget accounts. The experience is designed to feel familiar to crypto-native traders while opening the door to macro-driven strategies without the need to switch platforms.

This launch also reinforces Bitget's UEX (Universal Exchange) vision, where trading is no longer segmented by asset class. By bringing gold, forex, and commodities into the same ecosystem as crypto, Bitget is positioning itself as a platform built for how modern traders actually think about risk, diversification, and opportunity. Deep liquidity, tight spreads, and flexible leverage options were refined during the beta based on real user feedback, ensuring the product is ready to scale.

“Traders want the flexibility to choose between assets in a unified ecosystem,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget.“They want the freedom to move between crypto and traditional markets as conditions change. TradFi going public is about giving them that accessibility in one place, without friction.”

With TradFi now fully live, Bitget continues to expand what a crypto exchange can be. The move signals a broader shift in how exchanges are evolving, not just as venues for speculation, but as comprehensive gateways to global markets under a single, unified trading experience.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 120 million users with access to millions of crypto tokens, tokenized stocks, ETFs, and other real-world assets, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, XRP price, and other cryptocurrency prices, all on a single platform. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI-powered trading tools, interoperability across tokens on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain, and wider access to real-world assets. On the decentralized side, Bitget Wallet is an everyday finance app built to make crypto simple, secure, and part of everyday finance. Serving over 80 million users, it bridges blockchain rails with real-world finance, offering an all-in-one platform for onboarding, trading, earning, and paying seamlessly.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, including its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in the EASTERN, SEA, and LATAM markets. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGPTM, one of the world's most thrilling championships.

