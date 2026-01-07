BJP Slams Congress Over Women's Safety, Questions 'Hollow Slogan'

BJP Slams Congress Over Women's Safety in Karnataka

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Wednesday criticised the Congress party over an alleged incident involving a woman in Karnataka. He said in an interview with ANI, "This is the reality of the Congress party's hollow slogan, 'I am a girl, I can fight' Just imagine if the police behave like this with a woman, regardless of whether she is an activist or not, and Priyanka Vadra remains silent. Such incidents reveal the failure of law and order in Karnataka and the failure of the Congress party."

He further accused the Congress party of failing to protect women and uphold governance in the state.

POCSO Case Registered Against Minors in Hubbali

Earlier, Karnataka Police on Saturday registered a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) case against three minor boys, between the ages of 14 and 15, for sexual harassment in Hubbali. According to the police, the minor boys assaulted the girl for over a week, while the girl's parents were away during the day.

Police Commissioner Provides Details

"A complaint was filed that a minor girl has been subject to sexual harassment and assaulted by three accused. All three accused happen to be minors in the age group of 14 to 15. We have taken them into custody," N Shashikumar, Police Commissioner, Hubballi-Dharwad, said.

"These boys have committed sexual offences against the girl for the last seven to eight days. The parents of the girl have been working, and they used to be away during the day," the Police Commissioner added.

N Shashikumar further said that the police will follow the necessary procedures under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)