Russia deploys navy assets to escort oil tanker pursued by US forces
(MENAFN) Russia has deployed naval ships, including a submarine, to accompany an oil tanker currently being tracked by US forces across the Atlantic. The vessel, which is not carrying cargo at present, previously transported Venezuelan crude and was reported to be between Scotland and Iceland on Tuesday.
Last month, President Donald Trump announced a "blockade" targeting sanctioned oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuela, a move described by the Venezuelan government as “theft.”
Ahead of the US seizure of former Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, Trump repeatedly accused Caracas of using ships to transport drugs to the United States.
The US Coast Guard attempted to board the tanker, then known as the Bella 1, in the Caribbean last month. The ship faced accusations of violating US sanctions by transporting Iranian oil.
Following the attempted seizure, the vessel changed course, reflagged from Guyana to Russia, and adopted a new name, Marinera.
Its approach toward European waters has coincided with the arrival of around ten US military transport aircraft and several helicopters in the region. Russia has stated that it is “monitoring with concern” the tanker’s movements.
US officials said that American forces are planning to board the ship, emphasizing that Washington prefers to seize the vessel rather than sink it. The situation has raised the risk of a maritime standoff as both sides continue to monitor the tanker closely.
