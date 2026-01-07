Mahindra To Roll Out New Thar, Scorpio Facelifts In Coming Months Check Details

After launching electric cars like the BE 6, XEV 9S, and XEV 9e over the past year, Mahindra is now gearing up for major launches in the ICE segment. The company recently launched a facelift version of the XUV700, named XUV 7XO. Mahindra is now focusing on two other popular SUVs, the Scorpio-N and Thar, which are set to receive major updates this year. The company may launch the facelifted versions of these two models in the coming months.

Mahindra Scorpio-N

First, let's look at the Mahindra Scorpio-N facelift. It is expected to be unveiled in April. The current Scorpio-N has been on the market for about four years. Now, it will get a refresh in design and features. According to media reports, the facelifted model may feature redesigned headlamps and taillamps, a revised front grille, and new bumpers. Inside, the cabin is expected to have new trim materials and a larger 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system. However, the chances of any major changes to the engine and mechanical setup are currently low.

Mahindra Thar Facelift

Now, let's check out the Mahindra Thar facelift, the favorite SUV of off-road enthusiasts. The second-generation Thar, launched in August 2020, was updated last year with some new comfort features. This was just a minor update. This year, Mahindra is preparing to bring a full facelift for the Thar. The front design of the new Thar might be completely changed. It will get C-shaped DRLs along with LED headlamps and a new 6-slot grille. In terms of looks, it will be similar to the Thar Roxx.

Powertrain

Besides the exterior, the Thar's cabin could also be made more practical and comfortable. Reports suggest that features like a push-button start, a wireless smartphone charger, and ventilated front seats could be added. However, the engine options are expected to remain the same. The new Thar will be offered with 1.5-liter and 2.2-liter diesel engines, along with a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine. The facelifted version of the Thar is expected to be launched by mid-2026.