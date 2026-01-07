Sunny Leone: Seen 'MTV Splitsvilla' Grow With Changing Mindsets, Realities Of Modern Love

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 7 (IANS) Actress Sunny Leone, who will be seen hosting the 16th season of“MTV Splitsvilla”, says over the years, she has seen the dating-based reality show grow with changing mindsets, dating styles and the realities of modern love.

Speaking about the launch of 'MTV Splitsvilla X6: Pyaar ya Paisa', host Sunny said:“Splitsvilla has always been very close to my heart because it reflects how love, relationships and choices keep evolving with every generation. Over the years, I've seen the show grow with changing mindsets, dating styles and the realities of modern love.”

She added:“This season, with the 'Pyaar ya Paisa' twist, the stakes are higher than ever - emotions will be tested, bonds will be challenged and surprises will come from the most unexpected places. I'm truly excited to take this journey once again and can't wait for all the Splitspaglus to witness the drama, passion and twists unfold from 9th January onwards!”

The show, which is all set to premiere from January 9, will also have actor Karan Kundrra as the co-host. Personalities Nia Sharma and Uorfi Javed will join as the Mischief makers. It will have 32 single girls and boys stepping up their game to win 'Pyaar ya Paisa'.

Karan said that returning to MTV after six years feels like a true homecoming.

“I am super excited to host this season alongside Sunny Leone, who knows the game inside out. What excites me most is seeing how contestants navigate this journey of love when money enters the picture and challenges their choices,” he said.

The actor added:“It will also be interesting to watch how our mischief-makers, Nia and Uorfi, stir things up and tempt the contestants at every step. And with the show airing three times a week, there's clearly going to be a lot more drama, fun and unexpected twists coming your way!”

The show will air on JioHotstar and MTV.