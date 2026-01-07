403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Says Venezuela To Handover 30-50 Million Barrels Of Sanctioned Oil
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump announced that Venezuela's interim authorities agreed to deliver between 30 and 50 million barrels of sanctioned oil to the United States.
Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social, "I am pleased to announce that the Interim Authorities in Venezuela will be turning over between 30 and 50 MILLION Barrels of High Quality, Sanctioned Oil, to the United States of America."
He added, "This Oil will be sold at its Market Price, and that money will be controlled by me, as President of the United States of America, to ensure it is used to benefit the people of Venezuela and the United States,"
Trump noted that he instructed Venezuelan Energy Minister Chris Wright to implement the plan immediately, explaining that the agreement stipulates delivery via storage tankers shipped directly to US discharge ports.
Following a military operation that resulted in the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Trump announced that the United States would manage Venezuela's affairs until a smooth and fair transition of power is achieved.
Trump said on Monday that the US administration is open to supporting American oil companies to help rebuild Venezuela's energy infrastructure, noting that the process may take less than 18 months. (end)
amm
Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social, "I am pleased to announce that the Interim Authorities in Venezuela will be turning over between 30 and 50 MILLION Barrels of High Quality, Sanctioned Oil, to the United States of America."
He added, "This Oil will be sold at its Market Price, and that money will be controlled by me, as President of the United States of America, to ensure it is used to benefit the people of Venezuela and the United States,"
Trump noted that he instructed Venezuelan Energy Minister Chris Wright to implement the plan immediately, explaining that the agreement stipulates delivery via storage tankers shipped directly to US discharge ports.
Following a military operation that resulted in the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Trump announced that the United States would manage Venezuela's affairs until a smooth and fair transition of power is achieved.
Trump said on Monday that the US administration is open to supporting American oil companies to help rebuild Venezuela's energy infrastructure, noting that the process may take less than 18 months. (end)
amm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment