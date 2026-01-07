Michael Reagan, Eldest Son Of Ex-US President, Dies Of Cancer At 80

MENAFN - Live Mint) Michael Reagan, the eldest son of former US President Ronald Reagan and actress Jane Wyman, died at his Los Angeles home on Sunday. He was 80.

Michael, a conservative commentator, spent much of his public life defending and promoting his father's administration, which was largely devoted to bringing an end to the Cold War.

Sharing the news of his demise, his father's foundation – the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute- called him“a steadfast guardian of his father's legacy.”

“Michael Reagan lived a life shaped by conviction, purpose, and an abiding devotion to President Reagan's ideals,” the foundation said in a post on X.

Michael died following a battle with cancer, according to an ABC News report, quoting Andrew Coffin, vice president of the Young America's Foundation and director of the Reagan Ranch. March 18

Who was Michael Reagan?

Michael Reagan was a contributor to the conservative Newsmax television network and was known for his talk radio program,“The Michael Reagan Show.”

He attended Arizona State University and Los Angeles Valley College, before taking up acting, playing in television shows including“Falcon Crest”.

Michael spent nearly two decades as a conservative radio talk show host, speaking of politics and culture.

Throughout his life, Michael Reagan raised money and worked for charities, using powerboat racing as a means of fundraising for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Statue of Liberty Restoration Fund.

He sat on the advisory board for Mixed Roots Foundation, which focuses on the foster care and adoption in the US and globally.

Reagan served as chair of the John Douglas French Alzheimer's Foundation board for three years, working on the same disease his father succumbed to in 2004.

As president and chair of the Reagan Legacy Foundation, he championed the legacy of his father. The conservative former president was known for trying to scale back government and devoting his presidency to winning the Cold War.

Michael Reagan's second and decades-long marriage was to his wife Colleen, with whom he had two children, Cameron and Ashley.

Yes, Michael Reagan was adopted. Born to Irene Flaugher on 18 March 1945, Michael was adopted just hours after his birth by Ronald Reagan and his then-wife, Jane Wyman.

Michael wrote two autobiographical books titled“On the Outside Looking in” and“Twice Adopted,” in which, according to AP, he told of, at times, a difficult childhood, which included coming to terms with his adoption and his journey of faith.

Michael penned several others books, including "Lessons My Father Taught Me," where he detailed lessons learned growing up the son of Ronald Reagan.

(With AP inputs)