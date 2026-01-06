Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair Leads Market Innovation, Debut 'Pop & Play' Pavilion Opens To Industry And Public



HONG KONG, January 6, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) – The 52nd HKTDC Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair, the 17th HKTDC Hong Kong Baby Products Fair and the 24th Hong Kong International Stationery & School Supplies Fair will run concurrently at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from 12 to 15 January 2026. The first two fairs are organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), while the latter is jointly organised by the HKTDC and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd. Highly international in scope, the three fairs bring together exhibitors and buyers from around the world, creating networking and business opportunities and helping to foster cross-regional trade cooperation. Jenny Koo, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director, said:“The HKTDC is committed to creating even more international collaboration opportunities for the industry. The three fairs, themed 'New Play for All', are closely aligned with the global surge in designer toys and collectibles. This year, they have attracted more than 2,600 exhibitors from 37 countries and regions, including new participants from Bangladesh, New Zealand and Norway. We have also launched the new ' Pop & Play ' pavilion, bringing together around 150 trendy IPs. Open to both trade buyers and the public, the pavilion will help cutting-edge toy brands connect with global business buyers to expand into international markets and further unleash the commercial potential of their IPs, while also enabling mainland and overseas brands to engage directly with local designer toy fans.” Ms Koo added:“We are actively inviting buyer representatives from a wide range of sectors to visit the Toys & Games Fair, including theme parks, museums, financial institutions, food and beverage, hotels, licensing companies, retail department stores and large corporations, to foster more cross-sector and cross-industry collaboration. Also new is the Happy Ageing label that makes it easier to identify toys and games designed specifically for seniors or intergenerational family fun, offering easier access to high-quality products that meet market needs.” 150 IPs showcased at new “Pop & Play” pavilion, where designers interact with visitors The“kidult” and toy collecting market continue to grow in popularity, injecting strong growth momentum into the toy industry. The newly launched “Pop & Play” pavilion at the Toys & Games Fair features five key highlights:

A strong lineup of international and local famous IPs – including top names such as B.Duck, CardFun, CR7® LIFE, Hot Toys, LAURA, Moshow Toys, Play Bonito®, Room One, threezero, TUTU MOKEY and more, all showcasing their latest creations.

Global and fair premieres and limited-edition collectibles – some IPs will launch fair premieres and global limited-edition collectibles that are set to be highly sought after, including MOMOLAND's debut dolls; TUTU MOKEY collectible figurines and art sculptures limited to 100 and 88 pieces globally; CM Concepts Limited's Mazinger Z Playing Cards, limited to 1,500 sets worldwide; and Dongguan Manbo Brand Management Co., Ltd's Father Joka doll, limited to 100 pieces. In addition, threezero has collaborated with Another World, a Hong Kong animated film, to launch a highly collectible Gudo Vinyl Figure. This is not only a must-have for devoted fans of the film, but also an exquisite masterpiece for collectors who appreciate the art of animation. Pre-ordering for this item will be available onsite.

Diverse events – renowned artists and designers will share their creative insights and artistic visions through seminars and autograph sessions, including b.wing, founder of la b.wing Galerie Ltd; Kenny Wong, creator of the iconic Molly and founder of Brothersfree; Steven Choi, founder of Zu and Pi; Winson Ma, founder and creative director of Winson Classic Creation; award-winning international illustrator Pen So as well as Jerry Cho, author of Dead End that inspired the popular TV drama Rope A Dope. On 14 January, a key thematic seminar titled“Explosive Growth of IP Economy: from Local Success to Global Reach”, will delve into the enormous business opportunities and future trends presented by the collectible toy industry.

IGable photo spots – the fair's mascots A h Pop and A h Play will make appearances in the“Pop & Play” pavilion for interactive photo opportunities with visitors. In addition, Hot Toys will showcase eye-catching giant statues including Marvel's Iron Man, Disney's Stitch and Star Wars' Grogu COSBI. threezero will display the giant statue of ROBO-DOU Evangelion 13 from“Evangelion: New Theatrical Edition”, while Asia Partners will exhibit a rare Cristiano Ronaldo autographed jersey and Semk Global Marketing Limited will present its inflatable and fibreglass B.Duck installations. Exclusive interactive experience and giveaways – renowned designers have created three limited-edition collectible cards for the“Pop & Play” pavilion, with only 800 sets available worldwide. Visitors can win one of the cards by playing the gashapon game onsite. With limited quantities available, these cards hold significant collectible value. Guests can also enjoy an AI photo-taking experience to pose with the collectible card characters, as well as join the“Souvenir DIY” workshop to craft personalised trendy souvenirs and create truly unique memories. Aligning with silver economy trends, new Happy Ageing label facilitates sourcing With ageing populations becoming a global reality, the new Happy Ageing label is introduced at this year's Toys & Games Fair to help buyers identify toys and related products for seniors. More than 40 exhibitors will be among the first to adopt the label and showcase relevant products at the event. Toy industry export confidence index rises alongside increase in eco-friendly exhibitors The HKTDC's Q4 2025 Export Confidence Index, released last month, saw the toy sector's current conditions index climb to its highest level since Q1 last year, rising 1.1 points from 49.4 to 50.5. Meanwhile, continued demand for sustainable products from the Middle East and Europe is driving export confidence in eco-friendly toys. The“Green Toys” zone at the Toys & Games Fair will showcase various innovative eco-friendly products, including STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) magic sets made from biodegradable materials. Both the Toys & Games Fair and Stationery Fair will use the Green Solutions label for identification, with more than 400 exhibitors displaying the green leaf logo this year – an increase of approximately 10% compared to 2025. At the Baby Products Fair, the World of Strollers and Gear and ODM Strollers and Gear zones are together hosting approximately 230 exhibitors, with an increase in both exhibitor numbers and fair area compared to last year, presenting a range of high-quality baby strollers, car seats and rockers. The Toys & Games Fair and Baby Products Fair both continue to feature the popular Brand Name Gallery, bringing together over 380 well-known brands from around the globe and allowing buyers to source the latest designs and high-quality products from a variety of manufacturers. Meanwhile, the Hong Kong International Stationery & School Supplies Fair, jointly organised by the HKTDC and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, will feature the latest school and office supplies, creative art supplies and gift stationery for the benefit of global buyers. This year's fairs are all highly international, with several acclaimed international pavilions returning. The Toys & Games Fair welcomes pavilions from Chinese Mainland, Taiwan and Korea, while the World of Toys pavilion features European exhibitors. The Baby Fair showcases the highly anticipated“Selection of Europe”, while important partners such as the Hong Kong Children, Babies, Maternity Industries Association and Korea pavilion have also returned. The HKTDC has organised over 200 buyer missions from more than 40 countries and regions to attend and source products at the fairs. In addition to traditional distributors and importers, popular e-commerce platforms such as Rakuten, Tmall Global, and Amazon have also been invited to participate, helping exhibitors expand their sales channels. Asia Toys & Games Forum reveals global strategic development Themed“Empowering the Toy Industry for Global Success”, this year's Asia Toys & Games Forum has invited international experts to discuss the latest industry updates and developments. It will include sharing on the toys and games market outlook and industry opportunities by renowned international market research firm Euromonitor International; insights into the global IP ecosystem and merchandise strategies by The Walt Disney Company; unlocking product certification for global market access by globally renowned SGS Hong Kong Limited; and exploring the design and business landscape of the seniors toy market in Asia by Yukai Engineering Inc., recipient of multiple international product design awards, and Ageing Asia. Other seminars will cover important topics such as toy safety regulations and regulatory developments, marketing strategies incorporating artificial intelligence and robotics, and trends in modern childcare and infant products. The three exhibitions offer buyers a unique one-stop sourcing solution, creating more cross-industry business opportunities. Under the EXHIBITION+ model, the fairs combine access to the physical exhibition with the Click2Match smart-matching platform, which enables online business meetings. The online exhibition will be accessible from 5 to 22 January 2026, helping to create more business opportunities for participating companies. Buyers can also scan QR codes at exhibitor booths and display showcases using the Scan2Match function to bookmark their favourite exhibitors, browse product information and engage with exhibitors during and after the fair, helping to build more business connections. Photo download: Jenny Koo, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director (centre), Bryant Chan, Chairman of the HKTDC Toys Advisory Committee (left), Judy Cheung and Deputy General Manager of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd (right) joined today's press conference to present highlights and innovative products from the Toys & Games Fair, Baby Products Fair and Stationery & School Supplies Fair, all of which open next Monday (12 January) The Toys & Games Fair is launching the new“ Pop & Play” pavilion in 2026, with event mascots A h Pop and A h Play making their debut appearance at the press conference Artist Shirley Sham (left) unveiled exhibits from the“Pop & Play” pavilion at the press conference, including Play Bonito® Blind Box, B.Duck B ANYTHING Series, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts DLX Mirage, and more The global retail market for trendy toys and collectibles is experiencing rapid growth. Products including the Duke of Wei Guo figurine, limited-edition TUTU MOKEY collectible figures, the world premiere of the limited-to-1,500 sets Mazinger Z Playing Cards and the debut MOMOLAND dolls will all be showcased at the“Pop & Play” pavilion A Toys & Games Fair exhibitor showcases an AI storyteller A Baby Products Fair exhibitor showcases a portable booster seat that transforms from a comfortable armchair for infants and toddlers into a foldable high chair for preschool-aged children. Its lightweight design makes it easy to carry A Stationery Fair exhibitor presents dot markers, available in a wide range of colours and shapes, designed for artistic enlightenment and improving the learning cognition of children aged three and over

Register for free Pop & Play ticket: /pop-play


