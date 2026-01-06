Snow In Hawaii! Maunakea And Mauna Loa Covered In White Due To Kona Low. What Is It?

MENAFN - Live Mint) The National Weather Service scaled back its winter storm warning to a winter weather advisory for elevations above 11,000 feet on Tuesday, after snow, ice, and fog blanketed the highest peaks of the Hawaiian Islands, including the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa, according to a report by SFGATE.

The wintry conditions were caused by a storm system known locally as a“Kona low,” which developed over the islands, lowering temperatures and bringing several days of heavy rain.

What is Kona Low?

A Kona Low is a type of storm system that forms near or over the Hawaiian Islands, usually during the cooler months.

Unlike the typical trade-wind weather Hawaii experiences, a Kona low brings winds from the south (“kona” means leeward in Hawaiian).

These storms are often slow-moving and can cause heavy rain, thunderstorms, strong winds, and cooler temperatures. At high elevations, like the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa, a Kona low can even produce snow and icy conditions.

The same storm system is dumping heavy rain across lower elevations of the islands while pushing moisture up to the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa, the Big Island's two volcanoes rising above 13,000 feet.

As temperatures drop with increasing elevation, the storm has brought snow to those high peaks instead of rain.

Meanwhile, a winter storm warning had been issued Sunday for the summits of Hawaii Island, the SFGATE report stated.

Although no official snowfall measurements were taken, an estimated 2 to 3 feet of snow accumulated, according to Will Ahue, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Honolulu office, who spoke to SFGATE.

Ahue added that webcam images show some clouds beginning to clear from the mountain, though the road beyond the visitor center leading to the summit remains closed until further notice.

