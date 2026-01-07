MS Dhoni-Backed Garuda Aerospace Opens New Drone Battery Facility

Garuda Aerospace Inaugurates Drone Battery Facility

Director General of Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Faiz Ahmed Kidwai inaugurated a new Drone Battery Manufacturing Facility of Garuda Aerospace, a startup backed by former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni, at Chennai. The inauguration took place during Bharat Drone Udaan, an industry event organised by the Bharat Drone Association at Garuda Aerospace's operations centre.

According to an official statement from Garuda Aerospace on Wednesday, this facility is yet another step in "strengthening India's indigenous drone manufacturing ecosystem, following Garuda Aerospace's recent launch of its defence drone manufacturing unit." The company said the new battery unit will support end-to-end domestic production and reduce dependence on imports in critical drone components.

Expansion of Pilot Training Capacity

During the visit, Kidwai also inaugurated a new Academic Block at Garuda Aerospace's DGCA-approved Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO). The expanded infrastructure is expected to enhance training capacity and address the growing demand for certified drone pilots across sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure, defence, disaster management and logistics.

On the occasion, the DGCA chief released the Garuda Bharat Drone Udaan Impact Book, which documents innovative drone applications, successful case studies and the company's journey in India's drone sector.

DGCA Applauds Indigenous Manufacturing

Addressing the gathering, Faiz Ahmed Kidwai said Garuda Aerospace is among the few companies manufacturing a wide range of drones for diverse applications. He noted that the company's focus on indigenisation, by producing and assembling critical components within the country, sets an important benchmark for the industry.

He also emphasised the role trained drone pilots will play as applications of drone technology continue to expand rapidly.

Founder Highlights Company's Growth

Garuda Aerospace Founder and Director Agnishwar Jayaprakash said the company has evolved over the last decade from an agri-tech startup into India's largest drone manufacturer, having produced over 3,000 drones and trained more than 2,500 pilots. He highlighted that Garuda Aerospace was the first company to receive DGCA approvals for both drone manufacturing and training, and credited supportive government policies and regulatory guidance for the sector's growth. (ANI)

